Triston Casas' two-run double
Triston Casas opens the scoring with a two-run double to right field, giving the Red Sox a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
Triston Casas opens the scoring with a two-run double to right field, giving the Red Sox a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
The Blue Jays need to turn on the jets if they're going to make the playoffs, and they need to do it right now.
Erwin Goldbloom still is reeling over the loss of his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who was killed after a foul ball hit her in the head at Dodger Stadium five years ago.
TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Noah Syndergaard was designated for assignment following Sunday’s extra-inning win over Toronto after pitching six innings against the Blue Jays. Syndergaard allowed five runs and four hits against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010. He gave up three home runs. “He just had trouble keeping it in the ballpark,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of Syndergaard after Sunday’s 10-7 win. “Only a couple of hits for a while. But then the home
Bo Bichette was removed from Sunday's game just over a week after being activated from the injured list.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets had a message for Shohei Othani when the Los Angeles Angels two-way star walked to the plate in the first inning Sunday: “PLEASE DON'T BREAK ANYTHING ELSE, SHOHEI” read an all-capital letters plea next to his photo on the giant 17,400-square-foot center-field videoboard. Ohtani's foul ball in the first inning Saturday night damaged a video panel in right field as a crowd of 35,890 gasped. Ohtani, playing his first series since the Angels said he tore a ligament
It's five months into the regular season and all 30 Major League Baseball managers who started the year with their respective teams are all still employed. That's fairly rare but not totally uncommon. The ax could be coming soon. Here's a look at some of the managers who are in a tenuous position as the season winds down. — Aaron Boone, New York Yankees: This is Boone's sixth season and the previous five were all very good. But the Yankees have fallen to last place in the AL East with a 62-68 re
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
It's a big summer for Connor Brown, who just signed a contract with the Edmonton Oilers in July.
The former tennis pro and mom to son Theodore, 1, says she still loves the US Open — but only as a spectator these days
Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are both expected to be named as Ryder Cup wild cards on Tuesday, despite the former being on a torrid run of form and the latter being a LIV Golf rebel.
From Aaron Rodgers to first-round rookies, quarterbacks once again seized the spotlight as teams made their final tune-ups before the regular season.
At Toronto's Fan Expo Canada, Christie Brinkley revealed the moment she got stuck on a spinnaker on a Sports Illustrated shoot on a boat.
"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," said one of the game's commentators, as they tried to bring focus back to the game.
The court is crammed in between the Arthur Ashe and Grandstand Stadiums.
The former world champion said he “paid the price” for the team’s strategy blunder at the start of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.
France came to the World Cup planning to win gold. It won't even make the second round, an absolutely stunning development for the reigning Olympic silver medalists. Latvia got 22 points from Arturs Zagars and shocked France 88-86 Sunday night in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia. The result sent Latvia and Canada through to the second round, and meant France — which won the bronze at the last two World Cups — cannot finish better than 17th place this year. Rolands Smits added 20 points and D
The server steps up to the baseline and then … bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce.
Briscoe was conscious and able to exit the car after a crash that lasted eight full seconds.
Like Ricky Bobby, but inside the car.
Chris Buescher won the race but Daytona's highlights once again feature a wild crash (Ryan Preece) and a scary head-on hit by Ryan Blaney.