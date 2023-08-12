Triston Casas' three-run HR (19)
Triston Casas absolutely clobbers a ball to right field for a three-run home run, extending the Red Sox's lead over the Tigers to 4-0 in the 4th inning
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Adding to the chorus of critics after Orioles TV announcer Kevin Brown was taken off the air, Al Michaels doesn't mince words in recent ESPN interview.
Springer and Schneider were tossed after the outfielder struck out in a key spot in the game.
Rory McIlroy wanted to make sure he got one last shot in Thursday after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the minors for the second time this season. The team announced Friday that the right-hander has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner, 24, was recalled from the Bisons in a corresponding move and made active before Toronto's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs, Manoah, 25, was 2-2 over seven starts since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors on July 7. His last start was a 4-3
Despite Jake Paul continuously poking at Dana White, the UFC president remains unfazed.
Tai Tuivasa tasted Sergei Pavlovich's power right off the bat.
Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, said Taylor Swift, who performed at a Grand Prix in 2016, would be "lucky" to get into a race now.
CLEVELAND (AP) — George Springer homered in the first inning and Kevin Gausman struck out six in a combined six-hitter, helping the Toronto Blue Jays to a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. Springer belted a 393-foot shot to left-center on the 13th pitch of his at-bat against Logan Allen (5-5), delighting the boisterous Blue Jays fans who occupied most of the lower bowl at Progressive Field. Gausman (9-6), an All-Star for Toronto this season, worked seven innings, scatt
Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner saw Spain advance to their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, where they will play Japan or Sweden
SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management. Brown posted on social media on Friday in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team's poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. The Orioles have said Brown will be back on the air soon. “O’s fans — I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story," Brown posted on Friday. "The most compelling story in ba
MONTREAL — It took just under three hours for Leylah Fernandez to qualify for the round of 16 in front of her hometown crowd after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 at IGA Stadium on Wednesday evening. Fernandez will now face of Danielle Collins in the round of 16. “I was able to get to a point today where I was feeling more in control, and that’s what we want so I was able to execute the game plan,” said Fernandez. “I think the adrenalin plays a big part of it. I know the work that I’ve
Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn didn't pull any punches when talking about the USWNT's "big mouths" at the World Cup.
After watching them box, Daniel Cormier doubts Jake Paul fights Nate Diaz in MMA.
Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open on Thursday, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final. Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season — a loss in Stuttgart, Germany, in June. It was at the All England Club in 2022 that Kyrgios turned in his best run at one of the sport's four most important events, finishing as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic.
Twenty-four-year-old rookie Davis Schneider had a historic start to his big-league career, becoming the first player in MLB history to record nine hits and two home runs in his first three games.
Derrick Lewis will remain with the UFC.
Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday. NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session. Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag.
