Triston Casas' three-run HR (19)

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — It took just under three hours for Leylah Fernandez to qualify for the round of 16 in front of her hometown crowd after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 at IGA Stadium on Wednesday evening. Fernandez will now face of Danielle Collins in the round of 16. “I was able to get to a point today where I was feeling more in control, and that’s what we want so I was able to execute the game plan,” said Fernandez. “I think the adrenalin plays a big part of it. I know the work that I’ve