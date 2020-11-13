Tristan Thompson gets candid about cheating on Khloé Kardashian: 'Losing her made me lose a part of myself'

During the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday night, TTristan Thompson made amends with Khloé Kardashian, following his "mistakes" in their past relationship.





While Khloé and Tristan are allegedly back together in present day, during Thursday night's episode, Tristan opened up to Khloé's best friend Malika about his multiple infidelities in the past.





"She sacrificed the world for me, and for me just being immature and not smart and not really understanding what I value. What I realized was that I put a lot of weight on opinions that didn't matter. Being a professional athlete, we get so used to making everyone else happy, we forget what makes Malika happy, what makes Tristan happy. And with me realizing that it's okay to be deeply in love, you don't lose your man power. That doesn't define you," Tristan shared.





Tristan also admitted, "Losing her made me lose a part of myself, and I was going down a path that was not who I wanted to be." However, Tristan knew that Khloé wasn't the only one he had to make amends with, he also needed to answer to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner.





"When I hurt her, with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down in our relationship, because you viewed me as a son, so, that's what was the part that was really sad," Tristan told Kris, who agreed, saying, "Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me. You hurt all of us." Tristan shared that, while his friendship with Khloé has grown, he feels as though they are "starting from scratch." In fact, the professional basketball player went further even, as he explained, "It's like below scratch, just because you're coming in at a disadvantage because of my bad mistakes. But it's, like, I'm in the basement, she's at top floor, and I'm building my way up to try to get back up to the top."