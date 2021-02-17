Tristan Thompson with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets
Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 02/16/2021
A controversial medical timeout was a turning point in the match.
"It does [matter], because a lot of players in our league have families."
BARCELONA, Spain — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to rout Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday. Lionel Messi put Barcelona in front by converting a first-half penalty but Mbappé led PSG’s comeback in the absence of the injured Neymar. In the teams’ first meeting since Barcelona’s memorable 6-1 victory to reverse a 4-0 loss at the same stage nearly four years ago, PSG again built a big first-leg advantage. Mbappé scored five minutes after Messi's opener and added two second-half goals to become the first player to score an away hat trick at the Camp Nou Stadium in the Champions League since Andriy Shevchenko for Dynamo Kyiv in a 4-0 win in 1997. Moise Kean also scored in the second half for PSG, last season’s finalist which looked far more dangerous than the hosts throughout the match at the empty Camp Nou. The second leg will be on March 10 in Paris. Liverpool defeated Leipzig 2-0 in the other round-of-16 match on Tuesday. Barcelona was in control early on and opened the scoring with a 27th-minute penalty after Frenkie de Jong fell in the area when his heel was clipped by defender Layvin Kurzawa. Messi fired a left-footed shot into the top corner for his 10th goal in the last 10 matches. Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG immediately pressed forward and equalized five minutes later after a nice exchange of passes inside the area, with Mbappé controlling the ball and shooting it into the top of the net from close range after a clever one-touch pass by Marco Verratti. PSG continued to play better and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen had to make a few good saves before Mbappé put his team ahead from inside the area in the 65th. Kean added to the lead five minutes later with a header off a free kick, and Mbappé sealed the scoring by finishing off a quick counterattack by curling a first-time shot into the far corner in the 85th. The goals allowed Mbappé to pass Pauleta for third place on the club's all-time scoring list with 111 goals. PSG was also without Ángel Di Maria because of an injury. Neymar was a Barcelona player in the round-of-16 match in 2017, when he led the team’s comeback with a great performance and two goals after the first-leg loss in Paris. Barcelona, which lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in last year’s quarterfinals, had a poor start to its season but was enjoying a good run entering the match against PSG. The Catalan club also was depleted by injuries but saw the return of captain Gerard Piqué after he was sidelined for nearly three months because of a knee problem. Also out were Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto, who scored the sixth goal five minutes into stoppage time to seal Barcelona’s comeback in 2017. Barcelona and PSG also met in the knockout round of the Champions League in 2013 and 2015, with the Spanish powerhouse coming out on top each time. PSG last advanced past Barcelona in the 1995 quarterfinals. Only Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have faced each other more times in the Champions League since 2013. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Rudolph and Bouchard announced their love on a Valentine's Day getaway in Cabo San Lucas.
Severe winter weather in Texas has resulted in the NBA's first weather postponement of the season.
The Celtics star scored only six points in the team's last game.
The All-Star Game is the NBA's biggest annual party. Atlanta's mayor is not interested in playing host.
There will be a bipartisan ownership group in Washington.
Russell has been in and out of Minnesota's lineup with knee pain.
Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to press the IOC to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing because China is committing a genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs.
Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady came to Tampa to show he could win in "a different way" than he did in New England.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ilya Sorokin stopped 20 shots to earn his first NHL win, and the New York Islanders defeated the Sabres 3-0 to complete a two-game sweep of Buffalo on Tuesday night. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and captain Anders Lee scored in a 7:15 span in the first period, and the Islanders improved to 5-0-3 in their past eight — the team’s longest streak since a 15-0-2 franchise-record run in the opening two months of the 2019-20 season. Lee added an empty-net goal in the final second, and Pageau extended his scoring streak to four games, in which he has five goals. The 25-year-old Sorokin improved to 1-2-1 in making his first start since a 25-save outing in a 4-3 overtime loss at Philadelphia on Jan. 31. Selected by New York in the third-round of the 2014 draft, he spent the previous eight seasons playing in his native Russia, where he won 25 or more games in each of his past four seasons and led the Kontinental Hockey League with nine shutouts last year. The Sabres were blanked a night after they failed to register a shot in the third period in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders. This time, they came up empty — and even had a goal disallowed — on eight shots over the final 20 minutes. Islanders coach Barry Trotz was successful in challenging offside to negate Victor Olofsson’s power-play goal with 6:59 remaining. Replays clearly showed Sabres captain Jack Eichel entering the zone before the puck 22 seconds earlier. The Sabres dropped to 1-3-1 in their past five and lost three in a row, with goalie Carter Hutton stopping 21 shots. Buffalo played on consecutive nights following a two-week coronavirus-forced pause during which as many as nine players tested positive for COVID-19. Though rust played less of a factor on Tuesday, much of the game resembled too many previous Sabres outings. They gave up the opening goal for the ninth time in 12 games, and trailed 2-0 after the first period for the second consecutive night. Lee opened the scoring 4:43 by completing a perfect series of passes. Josh Bailey, at the right boards just outside the blue line, initiated by chipping the puck to hit Noah Dobson in stride. Dobson gained the zone and then fed a pass across to an open Lee, who snapped it in the open left side. The Islanders then caught the Sabres flat-footed on Pageau’s goal some seven minutes later. Ryan Pulock, from his own end, fed Pageau at the Sabres blue line, where he got a quick step on defensmeman Colin Miller. Driving up the left side, Pageau snapped a shot that appeared to tip off Miller’s outstretched stick and beat Hutton high on the far side. Sorokin was sharp in stopping Taylor Hall’s backhander on a breakaway 12:21 into the first period. His best save came with 9:30 remaining, when he kicked out his right pad to stop a one-timer from Sam Reinhart, who was set up alone at the left post. ISLES MILESTONES Bailey had two assists to up his career total to 329 and moving one ahead of Patrick Flatley for seventh on the Islanders’ list. Nick Leddy’s assist on Pageau’s goal was his 176th, tmoving him one ahead of Kenny Jonsson for fourth place on the team’s career list among defencemen. LINEUPS Islanders: LW Anthony Beauvillier returned after missing nine games with a lower body injury, with Leo Komarov being a healthy scratch. Sabres: The Sabres welcomed back defenceman Jake McCabe to the lineup, while stalwart Rasmus Ristolainen was among five players removed from the COVID list. That leaves centre Casey Mittelstadt as Buffalo’s lone player on the list. F Rasmus Asplund played after being called up from the taxi squad. TIGHTENING SCHEDULE The NHL re-scheduling Buffalo’s two postponed games against Washington to March 15 and April 9 further constricts the Sabres schedule by taking away two of their four remaining multi-day breaks. The Sabres are now in the midst of playing 28 games in 48 days before getting a two-day rest on April 4-5. UP NEXT Sabres: Open four-game trip, starting at the Washington Capitals on Thursday Islanders: Open two-game series at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Wawrow, The Associated Press
Shohei Ohtani gets set to return to the field in 2021, plus the Cubs have no plans to trade Kris Bryant on this edition of FastCast
Chimezie Metu got tangled up with Jonas Valanciunas after a dunk on Sunday and thrown to the floor in their loss to the Grizzlies.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and be sidelined for four to six weeks, the team announced Tuesday. Russell, who has missed the last three games due to soreness in his left leg, was diagnosed with a loose body in his knee. The procedure will take place Wednesday. Russell, who turns 25 next week, is averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 assists this season on 42.6% shooting. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft had quadriceps soreness in his right leg earlier that kept him out for four games. More than a calendar year after the Timberwolves acquired Russell in a trade with Golden State, pairing him with his pal Karl-Anthony Towns, the Russell-Towns duo has played in only five games together. Towns missed long stretches of time because of a wrist injury last season and this one. More recently, he was sidelined by COVID-19 for more than three weeks. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
This could be a modern day Morales versus Barrera, or Gatti versus Ward. It has the potential to be as action-packed and as violent as any of those bouts.
Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin are still at it 25 years later.
This does not fall under the header of responsible gambling.