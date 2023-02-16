Trinity High School closed on Thursday due to threat
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks) with a last basket of the period vs the New York Knicks, 02/15/2023
Nikki Haley, a former governor and UN ambassador, is the daughter of Indian immigrants. She and her husband, Michael Haley, have two children.
Florida voters wrote Republicans a blank check to remake the state’s education system — and grifter politicians are profiting from the deal, says Fabiola Santiago.
REGINA — The University of Regina says it has rescinded the honorary doctor of laws degree it awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond in 2003 as she faces questions about her Indigenous heritage. The University was the first to revoke a degree granted to Turpel-Lafond, although she returned honorary degrees to two post-secondary institutions in British Columbia earlier this year. Those schools and several others across Canada have confirmed they were reviewing honorary degrees conferred on Turpel-La
Here's what happened after the state banned the course.
The Rev. Al Sharpton led a march to the Florida Capitol on Wednesday to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis' rejection of a high school African American history course, accusing the Republican of censoring a fundamental chapter of the nation's past. The civil rights leader walked through Tallahassee to the Statehouse with dozens of supporters who criticized the state's blocking of the Advanced Placement pilot course. Ahead of an expected White House run, DeSantis has continued to focus on eliminating what he calls “woke” ideology in education, seizing on national flashpoints around what children learn about race, gender identity and history.
Salina Rep. Steve Howe’s letter makes chilling demand on colleges and universities.
Pulling AP classes out from under students is cruel, especially if the only reason is to make a political point, the Editorial Board says.
Student loan borrowers are pinning their financial futures on debt forgiveness
A 45-year-old man has been identified as the suspected shooter behind a rampage at Michigan State University on Monday night that left at least three people killed and five injured, US police have said.
Sophomore Brian Fraser and junior Alexandria Verner were among the three MSU students killed in Monday night’s mass shooting, authorities say
Inspired by the Scandinavian education system, Toronto Nature School is a unique experience that offers students a chance to learn outside, explore, and work together.
Students are looking for somewhere to go to honor and remember the victims and to grieve after the shooting at Michigan State University. Many students are turning to each other and their families, and some are turning to their faith.
Brevard County struggling to find school bus drivers
Gov. Scott: School swatting call originated from outside the US
Iowa parent disappointed in school's response to student who brought machetes to campus
The King's Singers group says the concert in Florida was cancelled with just two hours' notice.
Family, friends and educators have been paying tribute to the three victims of a mass shooting at Michigan State University
At least three people were killed, and five others injured, after a gunman opened fire in at least two locations at Michigan State University (MSU) on Monday night, February 13, according to university police.Footage by Gabe Truetle shows students running from West Akers dorm building on the university campus in East Lansing as armed police run towards the building.The suspect, who police said was believed to be on foot, was still at large on Monday night. Police urged people to continue to shelter-in-place. Credit: Gabe Truetle via Storyful
Full Story: The Super Bowl may be over, but a group of students at a Pinellas County school are celebrating a special connection to the teams this year. Pinellas County Schools said every year, ESE students in the Access program at Cypress Woods Elementary in Palm Harbor learn lessons about economics by creating and selling Big Game bracelets for the Super Bowl.