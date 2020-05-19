'We tried to add some fun': FC Seoul apologises for sex doll supporters

IN THE PAPERS - Tuesday, May 19: We look at reactions to Donald Trump's "stunning" claim that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment for Covid-19. The fiancé of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has warned England's Premier League against letting the Saudi Crown Prince buy Newcastle United, saying it would “stain” their image. Plus, a Korean soccer team unwittingly adds too much fun to its no-spectator match by using sex dolls as stand-in supporters, and people share pre-pandemic memories with the hashtag #LastNormalPhoto.

