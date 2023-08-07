Tribute to Sinead O'Connor Appears in County Wicklow Ahead of Funeral

A tribute to the late singer Sinead O’Connor has been installed on the cliffs outside Bray ahead of her funeral in the County Wicklow town on Tuesday, August 8.

O’Connor, 56, was found dead at her home in London on July 26. The outspoken singer became an international star with her 1990 version of the Prince song Nothing Compares 2 U.

Her funeral procession was scheduled to pass through Bray on Tuesday, ahead of private burial, according to RTE. O’Connor lived in Bray for 15 years, until 2021.

This footage was published by the Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man, and shows a giant “Eire loves Sinead” sign near Bray. Eire is the Irish name for Ireland. The tribute to O’Connor is located on the spot where a World War Two-era “Eire” sign was revealed by a gorse fire in 2018. Over 80 such signs, made of whitewashed stones, were put in place around Ireland from 1943 onwards, to let Allied pilots know when they were passing over Ireland’s neutral territory. Credit: The Tenth Man via Storyful