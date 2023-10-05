Triangle Bar Denver owners cite homeless encampment as cause behind closure
Denver7 has reported over the past few months the ongoing challenges and concerns facing the bar and neighboring businesses in the same complex including British Bulldog and Cheese Meat Board. All have reported a decline in sales due to homeless encampments near Broadway and 20th St. Coors, who told Denver7 in August The Triangle Barr wouldn’t have much of a choice but to close their doors for good if the “inescapable problem" of homelessness doesn't improve soon, said the homelessness encampment surrounding the business was swept four days ago.