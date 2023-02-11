New trial set for West Chester quadruple murder suspect
A West Chester man accused of killing four family members is set be re-tried next year.
A West Chester man accused of killing four family members is set be re-tried next year.
Laval officials named the man behind the wheel as Pierre Ny St-Amand
West Midlands Police Sgt Jennifer Edwards pepper-sprayed innocent cyclist Michael Rose after he was "walloped and ferociously punched" by disgraced PC Declan Jones in a lockdown stop and search in April 2020.
Two people are facing a host of weapons-related charges after a cache of guns and explosives was found in a Markham apartment building Wednesday — a discovery made after a bullet tore through three separate apartments in the building. According to a York Regional Police news release, residents in an apartment building in the area of Elgin Mills Road East and Woodbine Avenue first called police around 10:50 a.m. when they heard a loud bang. Responding officers discovered a gun had been fired on t
The husband of murdered Epsom College headmistress Emma Pattison set up an unsuccessful wine business and spoke of his desire to be more than just an accountant, The Telegraph can reveal.
An elderly couple were terrorised by their neighbour who egged their car and mooned them because he hated their doorbell camera, a court heard.
The girl was also several months pregnant, officials said.
Coronation Street's Gary and Maria to clash in Max storyline.
Luna says she was "raised as a Messianic Jew" by her father. Relatives say he was Catholic, and that her grandfather fought for the Nazis.
Five officers have been charged with murder over January arrest
Yoel Roth said the release of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files" led to other ex-employees being "doxxed" and having "their families threatened."
As recently as last November, civil engineers in Turkey raised warnings that the country’s infrastructure was incapable of handling a large earthquake.
"You participated in a national embarrassment," the judge told Kevin Seefried, who carried a Confederate flag at the Capitol on January 6.
Video of man ploughing car through McDonald's shopfront in domestic violence attack released
George Santos got out of puppy-related criminal theft charge by claiming to be an SEC agent, ex-friend says
You’ll no doubt be familiar with the term “jumping the shark”. It was coined in 1985 by the American radio personality Jon Hein in response to a 1977 episode of the US sitcom Happy Days, in which The Fonz, played by Henry Winkler, jumps over a shark while on water-skis. It’s a creative – if pejorative – term to describe when something has dissolved into so much farce that it signals it is well past its best and in decline – if not on its way to oblivion. And it could not be a better descriptor f
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -Popular ousted Khabarovsk region governor Sergei Furgal was sentenced by a Russian court to 22 years in prison on Friday after it found him guilty of attempted murder and ordering contract killings of business rivals. Furgal denied the charges, which related to alleged crimes from 2004 and 2005, when he was a prominent local businessman in Russia's far east. In a statement posted on Telegram, Russia's prosecutor general's office said: "The court established that Furgal and his accomplice, guided by selfish motives and a desire to increase the income of a commercial organization controlled by him, ... created an organised group in 2004 to commit murders of competitors."
Crowds of Afghan men rushed to Kabul airport on Thursday following rumours that they could flee the Taliban on a flight to earthquake-ravaged Turkey.
The gag order bars attorneys, law enforcement agencies and others from talking or writing about the case.
The police theory that Nicola Bulley fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog has been disputed by her friends and family.
“I’ve talked to those folks. I’ve heard stories about trips they made that they couldn’t have made, and I feel terrible that these projects have ended.”