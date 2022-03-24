Trial concludes for Maryland's new legislative map, redistricting
The trial over Maryland's new legislative map concluded Thursday. There are several different petitions before a special magistrate for the Maryland Court of Appeals, but all of them claim the new districts are the result of partisan gerrymandering. In arguments over the past two days, plaintiffs called the new district map unfair and illegal, and they want it tossed. Lawyers from the Maryland Attorney General's Office are defending the legislative map.