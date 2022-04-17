Tri-lingual Easter service held in Fort Pierce

Sky News

The family of a British man captured in Mariupol say he considers Ukraine "his adopted country" and they are working with the Foreign Office to ensure his rights as a prisoner of war are being upheld. Former British Army soldier Shaun Pinner was filmed saying that he was captured in Mariupol while fighting with the Ukrainian Marines. In footage broadcast on Russian state TV, Mr Pinner said he had been fighting in the besieged port city for five to six weeks but is now in the breakaway region of Donetsk.