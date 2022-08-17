Tri County Academy readies for season opener
The defending 4A MAIS Champion Tri County Academy Rebels will start their 2022 campaign on Friday night. Last season they won the 4A state championship. It was their first at the 4A level and their first state championship since 2012. They have a lot of returners back but they will have a new offense and defensive scheme. Head coach Philip Wasson, a former Blitz 16 Coach of the Year, is excited to see how his team will look as they try to defend their title.