Trey Sweeney's RBI single
Trey Sweeney lines a ball back up the middle for an RBI single to extend the Tigers' lead to 5-3
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris died after battling an acute illness that required hospitalization. He was 70 years old.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Will we see the 2023 winners defend their trophies?
Nieves, a sitting volleyball player, will be competing in her second Paralympics, while Serio will be at his fifth Paralympics for wheelchair basketball.
A former Colorado assistant football coach reportedly attempted to raise NIL funding from Saudi Arabia. The efforts were made on his own without the athletic department's endorsement.
Dotson had 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns last season.
It’s a massive season of change at Alabama.
Even by Mets standards, this was bad.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
A thrilling weekend of golf comes down to the wire for stars (and future stars)
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.