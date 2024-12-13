Trey Murphy III hits from way downtown

Scott Pianowski revives his latest On Target column, examining the lack of receiving TDs for Trey McBride, what's up with the new Bears offense and more.
Someone paid up big for a piece of embarrassing history for the Yankees.
Christian and Alexis react to Tim Weah and Weston McKennie starring in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Manchester City. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Tifo’s JJ Bull, a comedy soccer content creator, to chat about the comedy world in soccer. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup bid, David Coote & more.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
Analyst Dan Titus hands out some early Fantasy Basketball Awards for the 2024-25 season — including one surprise pick for Fantasy MVP.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
Mensah entered the transfer portal on Sunday.
Murphy threw for 26 TDs in his lone season as Duke's starter.
Bidding for the game-used ball has already surpassed $12,000.
Oregon and Texas are now the co-favorites for the title, while Boise State, Arizona State and Clemson are the long shots.
Both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting failed an unspecified gender eligibility test in 2023 and were disqualified from the world championships, which has sparked a controversy in Paris.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 15 PPR flex rankings.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman make the case for the Heisman finalists and share their players to watch in the College Football Playoff 1st round matchups.
Scottie Scheffler won seven times on Tour last season.
The Nats had a 10.2% chance of securing the top spot in next summer's draft.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 15 quarterback rankings.
The NBA Cup quarterfinals begin on Tuesday.
Knowledge is power! Neuroscientist and analyst Renee Miller arrives with advice to avoid our cognitive biases while making lineup decisions in the fantasy football playoffs.
Here's everything you need to know before the in-season tournament resumes on Tuesday.