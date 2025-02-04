Trey Murphy III goes up to get it and finishes the oop
Trey Murphy III goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 02/03/2025
Trey Murphy III goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 02/03/2025
The Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl championship.
The Eagles face a familiar foe in this year's Super Bowl.
The NFL had a heated head-on collision with Trump’s previous administration, leading to some speculation that the NFL would acquiesce to Trump’s DEI stance. For now, Roger Goodell makes it sound like that won’t happen.
Hosts Nate Tice, Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon are live and in person at Radio Row in New Orleans as they react to some breaking news, give their favorite moments from the 2024 season and some spicy bold predictions to watch for in 2025.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie kicks off our positional preview series with the catchers.
A shooting during last year's Super Bowl parade left one woman dead and 22 people injured.
Dalton Del Don reveals pitching values being suppressed by injury risk or other circumstances fantasy baseball managers can exploit this draft season.
The Superdome might not be as revered as other iconic American stadiums, but it has hosted more legendary sports moments than any other venue in the country.
With every Super Bowl title, Mahomes moves up the list of all-time greats.
AFC head coach Peyton Manning had jokes for the light-hearted affair, which he has lost three straight years against his younger brother Eli.
Rory McIlroy picked up the 27th win of his PGA Tour career on Sunday afternoon.
As a collective, the Astros, Rangers, Mariners, A's and Angels had a lot to improve on this offseason.
Florida State led by eight with less than a minute remaining and lost.
Oklahoma went 6-7 in 2024 and is 22-17 overall in Venables' three seasons in Norman.
The Brewers cruised to a division title last season but have had an uninspiring winter compared to some of their rivals.
Manning has started just two games in his college career so far.
One high-ranking executive said he'd want to build an offense that best caters to long-term QB success rather than run a Rodgers-tailored offense in Year 1 then require a recalibration of expectations for a makeover in Year 2.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
Straight in, no bounce for McIlroy's ace on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.