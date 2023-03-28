Trey Murphy III with an alley oop vs the Portland Trail Blazers

After Hall of Famer called him "very sensitive" and said he couldn't handle criticism, Suns forward replied he'll "never respect" Barkley's opinions.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups as of March 27, 2023.
The Dallas Mavericks guard did not appreciate the behavior of one Charlotte Hornets spectator.
The Mavericks lost a second straight game to the Hornets while Kyrie Irving had a fan ejected from Charlotte's home arena.
The retired NBA star had to rely on crutches, but he shared a video of himself using a weights machine
Dončić is eligible to suit up for the Mavericks' game with the Pacers on Monday night.
Called a “generational talent” by LeBron James, French phenom Victor Wembanyama has been projected as the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft.
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses why he scolded a teammate for not getting more fancy with their breakaway a few games ago and how he decided to do a 360 dunk vs. the Wizards.
HoopsHype re-drafts the strong 2009 class, headlined by Stephen Curry, James Harden, Jrue Holiday and many more star players.
Several problems plaguing inconsistent Heat
The showdown between MVP front-runners fizzled Monday when Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was ruled out against the Nuggets and star Nikola Jokic. Embiid has a sore right calf. He was at the team's shootaround Monday morning but a trainer wrapped a large ice pack on his right leg and the 76ers decided to hold him out at Denver, their third game in four nights. Embiid sat out the second half against Chicago last week because of calf tightness but played in back-to-back games on the 76ers'
O.G. Anunoby made the difference for the Raptors on Sunday, scoring 29 points to stave off the Wizards at Scotiabank Arena.
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has plenty of confidence in his new-look team’s ability to defend at every position, all over the court, even with the ball in Stephen Curry’s hands and the game on the line. Karl-Anthony Towns hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play after Kyle Anderson stole a pass by Draymond Green, and the Timberwolves held off the Golden State Warriors 99-96 on Sunday night. “Defensively I thought we were really, really good,” Finch said.
The Bucks will be missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday on Monday as they welcome back Goran Dragic after a six-week injury.
Joel Embiid got the better of Nikola Jokic last time, but the NBA MVP tussle is still in the balance as they meet again on Monday.
While the Trail Blazers are in full tank mode, they can still help you take home a fantasy championship. Dan Titus reveals his top pickups.
ATLANTA (AP) — Ja Morant scored 27 points in his return to the Memphis starting lineup and the Grizzlies held off the Atlanta Hawks 123-119 on Sunday night for their sixth consecutive win. Desmond Bane added 25 points for Memphis, twice delivering fourth-quarter baskets after Atlanta pulled within one. Memphis is second in the Western Conference despite a 15-22 road record. But the six-game winning streak, the NBA's longest active streak, includes two victories away from home. Morant received a
The Miami Heat is trying to regain its identity late in the season, as its usually reliable defense has been among the worst in the NBA since the All-Star break.
Devin Booker scored 24 points and Phoenix reserves sparked the decisive run for the Suns in a 117-103 win over the fading Utah Jazz on Monday night. Deandre Ayton had 14 points after missing four games with a bruised hip. The Suns (40-35) had lost four in a row on the road.
LeBron James scored 19 points off the bench in his return from a monthlong injury absence, but Zach LaVine scored 32 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 118-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan added 17 points for the Bulls, who easily overcame James' return for their seventh win in nine games. LaVine hit 11 of his first 14 shots to lead an offensive effort that snapped the Lakers' three-game winning streak despite the return of the NBA's career scoring leader.