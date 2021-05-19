Trey Mancini crushes solo homer
Trey Mancini gets the Orioles on the scoreboard early with a solo home run to left-center field in the 1st inning
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games. Tatis came up in the eighth and got his third extra-base hit of the game, an RBI double. Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven innings. Craig Stammen struck out the side in the eighth, and Mark Melancon finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 15th save in as many chances. The Padres were 7-1 without Tatis, their star shortstop who was placed on the injured list before a game at Colorado on May 11. Right fielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer were pulled from that game, Myers after he returned a positive test and Hosmer due to contact tracing. Tatis and Hosmer were activated before Wednesday’s game and Myers is expected back this weekend. Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, also placed in the contact tracing protocol on May 11, returned Monday night. Tatis drove the first pitch he saw from Chi Chi González to right-center field with two outs in the fourth for his 10th homer. Tatis, batting cleanup for the first time in his three-year big league career, singled leading off the second and then stole second, doing the splits after sliding feet-first. The Padres have encouraged Tatis to cut back on head-first slides after he experienced left shoulder discomfort during spring training and then suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a hard swing on April 5 that landed him on the 10-day injured list. Cronenworth hustled for an inside-the-park homer after his smash to right field went over Charlie Blackmon, caromed off the wall and rolled away from the fielder. It was San Diego’s first inside-the-park home run since Everth Cabrera on June 8, 2012, at Milwaukee, and the first at Petco Park since Tony Gwynn Jr. on July 17, 2010, against Arizona. Musgrove (4-4), who threw the first no-hitter for his hometown Padres on April 9, was brilliant in his ninth start. He allowed only two hits, including a booming double to center by Gonzalez after he retired the first eight Rockies batters, and didn't walk a batter. It was the third time Musgrove struck out at least 10 this season, including setting a career high with 13 against Milwaukee on April 19. Gonzalez (2-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, struck out six and walked one. TRAINER'S ROOM Padres: To make room for Tatis and Hosmer, the Padres optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A El Paso and returned OF John Andreoli to El Paso. UP NEXT Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez ((2-4, 5.56 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game home series against Arizona. Padres: Haven't announced a starter for Friday night's opener of a home series against the Seattle Mariners, who have scheduled RHP Chris Flexen (4-1, 3.46). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press
MLB.com writer Sarah Langs joins Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski to offer a few waiver wire adds for fantasy baseball managers.
Sometimes, the simplest explanation is the valid one: The number of hits per game in the major leagues has plummeted, so no-hitters are on the rise. Even so, this season has been a bit extreme. Spencer Turnbull's gem Tuesday night was the year's fifth no-hitter, and 2021 is on pace to obliterate the modern record of seven no-hitters in a season. Cleveland and Seattle have already been no-hit twice each, and of the 20 complete games that have been pitched this season, a quarter of them have been no-hitters. Of the five pitchers who have thrown one, only two have been All-Stars — John Means in 2019 and Wade Miley back in 2012. It's enough to make these no-hitters feel almost ... routine? “I think it’s still really hard,” said Texas manager Chris Woodward, who was on the losing end when Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history last month. “It’s one of the hardest things to do in sports. Any time it’s happening, any game I’m watching ... if a guy has a no-hitter through four, I’m always kind of like intrigued.” It's hard to separate all these no-hitters from the context of what baseball looks like in 2021. Entering Wednesday, the average game included 7.83 hits per team. Only one season has ended with a lower figure, according to SportRadar. That was 1908, during the dead ball era. The other seasons when hits were the scarcest were 1968 — the famous “Year of the Pitcher” — and two more dead ball seasons, 1909 and 1907. Remarkably, there wasn't a single no-hitter in 1909 and only two in 1907. But there were six in 1908 and five in 1968. The highest hits per game average since 1900 was in 1930, when it was 10.37 per team. Next up were 1925, 1921, 1936 and 1929. Not surprisingly, there were only two no-hitters combined in those five seasons. “My instincts tell me the pitching is getting better," said Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, whose team produced one of this year's no-hitters when Miley threw his May 7. "The hitting is too, but I do think that the way the arms are, the velocity the pitchers are throwing, the ability to spin the ball incredibly well, it’s just a tough combination. And you get a guy on a good night when he’s locked in, the scouting reports have gotten more exact, and it can make for a tough night.” One of the more unusual stretches for no-hitters came between 1988 and 1992. During that stretch, the hits per game numbers stayed between 8.62 and 8.75 every season, but the number of no-hitters varied widely. There was one in 1988, followed by zero in 1989, then seven each in 1990 and 1991. Then it was back to just one in 1992. From 2002-2006, there were only five no-hitters. In that 2006 season, teams averaged 9.28 hits per game. That number has steadily decreased since then, and no-hitters have been more common. There were seven each in 2012 and 2015. In this era of hard-throwing relievers and fewer complete games, you might expect more combined no-hitters, but this year's have all been solo efforts. “I think the surprising thing is that, you know, maybe in the age of pitchers not going 100 pitches, that they’re actually being able to finish these games off. Because typically nowadays it’s hard for a guy to get through six innings with less than 100 pitches,” Woodward said. “That’s probably more surprising to me. And there hasn’t been a 160-pitch no-hitter yet, which is like gut-wrenching for a manager. I can’t even imagine having to deal with that.” The number of strikeouts hasn't really been out of the ordinary in these no-hitters, and that might be part of the reason pitch counts weren't out of control. The average number of strikeouts in this year's no-hitters has been 9.2. Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox had only seven in his no-hitter against Cleveland last month. Perhaps the trend will subside a bit, but as long as hits are this hard to come by, a no-hitter will be a constant possibility. The question is whether these feats will still draw as much attention. “Every time you get close, that excitement, you can feel it in the dugout — I hope that never leaves,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “There's some excitement when you see, you know, this is tracking really well, we've had some really great plays, the innings are going by, maybe this could happen. I really hope fans don't start to think it's common." ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ AP Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins and AP Sports Writers Dave Skretta and Mitch Stacy contributed to this report. Noah Trister, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — With the NHL regular season finally over, the league has officially recognized Edmonton captain Connor McDavid as the winner of the 2020-21 Art Ross Trophy and Toronto forward Auston Matthews as the winner of the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Award. McDavid won the award handed out to the season's regular-season scoring leader handily, finishing with 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in just 56 games. The next closest player, teammate Leon Draisaitl, was 21 pointe behind the Oilers star. That's the largest gap between winner and runner-up since Wayne Gretzky finished 32 points ahead of Brett Hull in 1990-91. The awards could be officially announced Wednesday following Calgary's season-ending 6-2 win over Vancouver. It's McDavid's third scoring title, making him just the third player to achieve the feat three times before his 25th birthday along with Gretzky (seven times) and Gordie Howe (three times). McDavid has accumulated 574 points (195 goals, 379 assists) in 407 games since entering the NHL in 2015-16. Matthews picked up the award given to the league's top goal scorer for the first time with 41 goals in 52 games. McDavid's 33 was second-highest, with Chicago's Alex DeBrincat third with 32. Matthews is the first player in Maple Leafs history to capture the Richard Trophy, which first was awarded in 1998-99, as well as the first Toronto player in 75 years to top the NHL in goals. Gaye Stewart had 37 goals in 50 games in 1945-46. Matthews also led the league with 12 game-winning goals and 222 shots on goal. Matthews, from Scottsdale, Ariz., is the first American-born player to win the award and the second to lead the league in goals. Keith Tkachuk had 52 in 81 games in 1996-97 with the Phoenix Coyotes. The league earlier announced that the Vegas Golden Knights tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner won this season’s William M. Jennings Trophy as the goaltenders who played for the team allowing the fewest goals against. The Colorado Avalanche captured the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the best overall record. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021. The Canadian Press
