Trey Lipscomb scores on a steal of home
Trey Lipscomb scores by stealing home on a rundown in the top of the 2nd inning
Trey Lipscomb scores by stealing home on a rundown in the top of the 2nd inning
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Known for his impressive stature, Andre the Giant was also the centerpiece of many alcohol-related tales - even confirming a record-breaking number on live TV.
There's no detail too small at the Masters Tournament.
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah was happy with his first minor league rehab start despite an ugly line because his right shoulder felt healthy. Manoah walked his first four batters and wound up allowing seven runs over 1 2/3 innings for Single A Dunedin against Lakeland in a Florida State League game on Sunday. The 26-year old felt right shoulder discomfort following a spring training start on Feb. 27 and threw simulated games on March 27 and April 2. “I don’t car
Former Royals pitcher Mark Gubicza, who is now an Angels broadcaster, crushed Major League Baseball for a scoring change.
It pays to play in the Saudi-backed league.
Zendaya stepped out for a photo call in Rome in her most on-theme look to date.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Masters champion Jon Rahm's move to LIV could prove a "tipping point" in the battle for the future of the men's professional game, writes Iain Carter.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — It's a story that has played out many times for Canada's men's curling team since its last world title. A trip to the final, and a loss to Niklas Edin. Edin won his seventh world title Sunday — a record for a skip — by leading Sweden to a close 6-5 win over Canada's Brad Gushue and his team from St. John's, N.L., in the final of this year's world men's curling championship. “It feels indescribable, and it feels so good after this week," said Edin, who went 11-1 in the
The Texas Longhorn played with his sister, Molly, who donned Texas A&M shoes and golf bag.
How insane was the line Spieth took during Saturday's third round in San Antonio?
CBS has set dates for the season finales of its comedies, drama and reality shows, including the series-wrapping episodes of Chuck Lorre’s Young Sheldon, Bob ♥ Abishola and the veteran cop drama S.W.A.T. The longtime sitcom juggernaut Young Sheldon will end with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, followed the closer of …
The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers this offseason. Here's why they'll never regret the decision.
Ronel Blanco insists he wasn't thinking about throwing another no-hitter for the Houston Astros. Just about else was as he kept retiring batters — all the way until a hard grounder got into the outfield for a single in the sixth inning. “We thought he was going to go the whole way,” Astros reliever Ryan Pressly said.
With South Carolina taking the NCAA Finals, here is where stars like Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso are going in the latest mock drafts.
The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on Sunday after only 101 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner. Fenerbahçe had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavorable treatment by Turkish soccer authorities. Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute at Sanliurfa GAP stadium after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz.
On Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a policy banning transgender women from college sports.
For 10 glorious minutes on Sunday, Caitlin Clark seemed poised to make the impossible possible one last time. Iowa's offense hummed. The loss — the second Iowa in the national title game in as many years — signaled the end of a remarkable chapter in which the Hawkeyes' pony-tailed point guard with the limitless range rewrote a significant portion of the NCAA record book and expanded the footprint of the women's game.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.