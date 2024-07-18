Trey Jemison with a first basket of the game vs the Orlando Magic
Trey Jemison (Memphis Grizzlies) with a first basket of the game vs the Orlando Magic, 07/17/2024
Trey Jemison (Memphis Grizzlies) with a first basket of the game vs the Orlando Magic, 07/17/2024
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
The Americans will play South Sudan and Germany in London next before beginning their Olympic schedule.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus attended opening weekend of Vegas Summer League. Here are some of his observations.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Tedford missed the team's bowl game at the end of 2023 because of medical concerns.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Australia gave Team USA a run in their exhibition at Abu Dhabi. The Americans eventually prevailed, 98–82.
Messi fell to the turf with the game in a scoreless tie in the second half and left the game with an apparent lower-body injury.
As the match between Argentina and Colombia took place, the travesty outside overshadowed the event.
The Target Center sounded at times like a Fever home game on Sunday as Indiana posted its eighth win in 12 games.
Prior to the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia, many people were stuck outside closed gates, which had earlier been breached by "unruly" un-ticketed fans.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Basketball legend Jerry West was a regular presence at the NBA Summer League. The league honored him by holding his regular courtside seat.