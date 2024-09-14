Trevor Story's two-run homer (1)
Trevor Story drills a two-run homer to right field for his first home run of the 2024 season, extending the Red Sox's lead to 4-0 in the 7th
Veteran pitcher Rich Hill has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox. It's the eighth time Hill has signed a contract with Boston.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Beau Brieske, Brant Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Tyler Holton were one out away from history.
Caitlin Clark has broken her biggest record yet.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some pickup suggestions to finish off Week 23.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Kumar Rocker making his MLB debut on Thursday night, Aaron Judge losing ground in the AL MVP race, the Mets and Braves slugging it out for a postseason spot and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Tiger Woods announced on social media that he underwent surgery on his back to relieve nerve impingement.
Young was hired by the Rangers in 2020 and helped lead Texas to the franchise's first World Series title in 2023.
Mauricio Pochettino might be the most accomplished club soccer coach to ever take charge of a foreign national team.
Michigan athletics administrator and mental coach Greg Harden, praised for his work with athletes, including Tom Brady and Michael Phelps, dies at 75.
Per Harbaugh, Wiggins — the Ravens' first-round pick — is fine, but will miss Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.
The 48-year-old was arrested on nine different charges.
Sean Higgins is charged with two counts of death by auto, reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.
All 120 affiliated minor-league team helmets will also feature the Strauss logo.
The Dodgers star has a new career high in homers.
The MLB All-Star Game, where the national anthem singer is drunk and a pitcher is hungover.
Tua's long-term status after suffering his third diagnosed concussion is anyone's guess. For now, coaches and players can only offer support.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 2. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 2 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Achane, a key piece of the Dolphins offense, was questionable ahead of Thursday's game with an ankle injury.