Trevor Rogers fans three vs. Cardinals
Trevor Rogers tosses five innings while striking out three and surrendering two earned runs during his start against the Cardinals
Trevor Rogers tosses five innings while striking out three and surrendering two earned runs during his start against the Cardinals
Ambar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. 'I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.'
NEW YORK (AP) — His voice quavering as he fought tears, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. Her husband is Yankees senior vice president of partnerships Michael J. Tusiani. At the end of his pregame news conference before Friday's home opener, Boone spoke of the Tusianis. “I just want
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener. “The Toronto faithful may not like this but I was the biggest Yankees fan growing up, so I’m glad we could kick their (butt)," said Clement, who grew up in Rochester, New York. A 28-year-old who appeared in just 35 major league games over the previous two seasons, Clement drove the second pit
This was too good.
A gambler who won three jackpots in three hours last week hit a fourth on Thursday morning. The player more than doubled their previous win.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue will again play for gold at the world men's curling championship. Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker advanced to the championship final with a 9-4 semifinal win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat on Saturday. The Scots qualified for the semifinal game with an 8-4 qualification win over the United States earlier Saturday. Gushue will face Sweden's Niklas Edin in the final Sunday. Edin, a six-time champion,
Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in hospital after suffering a horror crash during stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.
TORONTO — The so-called outfield district got the love last year at Rogers Centre. Now it's time for a renovated 100-level seating area, new-look dugouts and fresh turf at the home of the Toronto Blue Jays. Team brass showed off the latest changes to the downtown stadium on Thursday with a media tour that showcased the modernized lower bowl. "What we really focused on is reimagining this bowl," said Marnie Starkman, the team's executive vice-president of business operations. "Changing the seatin
Graham Pauley has had better at-bats.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark eventually found a way. Completely shut down in the first half, the most exciting player in women's college basketball now has one game left in her storied career at Iowa. She'll try to cap it off by bringing the Hawkeyes their first national championship. Clark scored 21 points and made three momentum-turning 3-pointers in the second half to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four on Friday night. Next up for the Hawkeyes (34-4) is
Mike Schy’s biggest worry about Talley was that she’d fall out of love with golf before the age of 15.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Brad Gushue's Canadian team bounced back from a tough loss at the world men's curling championship by surging into the semifinals with a pair of tidy six-end victories. Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker finished the round robin in second place at 10-2 with a pair of lopsided wins Friday — 9-3 over Japan and 8-1 over host Switzerland. Finishing in the top two was huge for Gushue as it allowed Canada to avoid the qualif
Ludvig Aberg has a silky smooth swing, but don't be fooled, the Swedish star packs a healthy dose of power into every cut.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Acho had called out the college basketball star for getting emotional during a press conference while describing her experiences in the spotlight.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
Norris will start Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix in third place, behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are two back.
“Let someone else run your business before you blow everything your dad gave you.”