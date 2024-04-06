Trevor Rogers fans three vs. Cardinals

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark eventually found a way. Completely shut down in the first half, the most exciting player in women's college basketball now has one game left in her storied career at Iowa. She'll try to cap it off by bringing the Hawkeyes their first national championship. Clark scored 21 points and made three momentum-turning 3-pointers in the second half to rally Iowa past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women's Final Four on Friday night. Next up for the Hawkeyes (34-4) is