Trevor Larnach's solo home run
Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday.
"Obviously we want Steph back in the worst way."
The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.
Mitchell was "incensed" with the team over its decision to scratch the two-time All-Star hours before the team's first-round playoff series opener.
Jones didn't hold back when asked on the air about his current status.
The IOC maintains its plan to host the Tokyo Games amid mounting pressure from within Japan to cancel them.
Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.
She won't do less because the gymnastics federation can't catch up to her superiority.
The NBA playoffs are barely underway and the Clippers and Lakers are already feeling the heat.
Paris Saint-Germain is one of the richest soccer clubs in the world and a true sporting juggernaut — but the team's quest for a fourth consecutive crown was thwarted by a rising Canadian star. Bankrolled by the Emir of Qatar, PSG boasts the most expensive roster in French soccer, featuring global stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. It's no surprise they have dominated Ligue 1, winning the French championship in seven out of the last eight years. But on Sunday, Lille OSC forward Jonathan David, a 21-year-old from Ottawa, scored and helped set up another to defeat Angers SCO 2-1 on the final day of the season. The victory allowed Lille to finish in first place, just one point ahead of PSG, to claim its fourth Ligue 1 championship and first in a decade. That David starred in helping Lille to seal a remarkable title win was a just reward for a player who came to France at the start of the season amid great fanfare, but who looked like he was going to be a major flop. David joined Lille last summer from Belgian club KAA Gent, where he scored 26 goals in 50 games. Lille reportedly paid a club-record $35 million US transfer fee for David, making the forward the most expensive Canadian transfer of all-time. WATCH | Jonathan David helps Lille lift Ligue 1 crown: Life in France didn't agree with David at first; he went without a goal in his first 10 appearances. But David eventually found his footing, scoring 13 times — a record for a Canadian in a top-five European league in a single season. The previous record was held by Tomasz Radzinski, who had 11 goals for Everton during the 2002-03 English Premier League campaign. David's perseverance is what particularly impressed Craig Forrest, a former goalkeeper with the Canadian national team and a member of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. "He came to Lille for a hefty transfer fee so expectations were huge, and he's still young and it was a big change for him, so you could see it didn't go all that well for him at the start," Forrest told CBC Sports. "You could see it was affecting his game and he looked a bit desperate. "But once he got a few goals under his belt, that's all it took. He gained more confidence and fought through it all, and has been sensational for Lille." Canadian success across the continent What's encouraging is that David's success at Lille isn't an isolated story of a Canadian making good in one of the best European leagues this season. In fact, these are unprecedented times for Canadians plying their trade in Europe, as more members of Canada's men's national team are playing for top cubs across the continent, and were key figures in their teams' successes. In Germany, Alphonso Davies is coming off another sensational campaign with Bayern Munich, helping the Bavarian giants win their ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown. Davies, last year's co-winner of the Lou Marsh Award as Canada's best athlete, has now won nine major trophies in just three seasons at Bayern. At just 20 years old, he's already earned a reputation as one of the best left fullbacks in the world. Canada's Alphonso Davies, has won nine major trophies in just three seasons with Bayern Munich. (Andreas Gebert/REUTERS) In Turkey, veteran defender/midfielder Atiba Hutchinson and forward Cyle Larin were front and centre for Beşiktaş as the Istanbul-based club won its first Süper Lig title in four years, and lifted the Turkish Cup for the first time in a decade. Larin, a 26-year-old from Brampton, Ont., bagged 19 goals to finish tied for second in the Turkish league scoring race. Hutchinson, a fellow Bramptonian, was a true workhorse as Beşiktaş's captain; the 38-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions and inspired the club to its first "domestic double" since the 2008-09 season. In Serbia, 33-year-old Milan Borjan backstopped Red Star Belgrade to a fourth consecutive SuperLiga crown as the club's undisputed starting goalkeeper. In Scotland, midfielder Scott Arfrield was part of a Rangers side that won the Premiership title, ending Glasgow rivals Celtic's streak of nine consecutive Scottish league titles. Also in Scotland, David Wotherspoon played a starring role in St. Johnstone winning both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. On the women's side, Canadians Jessie Fleming and Cloé Lacasse won league titles in 2021 for Chelsea and Benfica, respectively. And back at PSG, Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema are on the verge of winning the French women's league. Since joining Chelsea earlier in the year, Jessie Fleming, centre, has helped the Blues clinch the Women's Super League title as well as reach the final of the Women's Champions League. (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters) Forrest, who earned 56 caps for Canada between 1988 and 2002, can't remember a period in history when so many Canadians were making names for themselves in European club soccer. "If you just look at Alphonso alone, that would be beyond anything that anybody has ever done in Canadian soccer. But then you add in the other guys — Atiba, Larin, David — these are unprecedented times," said Forrest, who played professionally in England with Ipswich Town, Chelsea and West Ham United. Forrest is hopeful that all of the success at club level by Canadian players across Europe could benefit Canada's men's team next month when it resumes its Concacaf qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Canada is attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the second time; it's only other appearance came in 1986 in Mexico. "There's no reason why Canada shouldn't be sticking its chest out against any team in Concacaf," Forrest said. "You look at some of the talent that Canada has, they're setting such a high standard in some of the top leagues in Europe, so it bodes well for World Cup qualifying."
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday: GO WEST Joe West is set to break the record for most games as a major league umpire with No. 5,376 when he works the Cardinals-White Sox matchup in Chicago. Now 68, West started out in 1976 -- the first time he worked the plate, knuckleballing Hall of Famer Phil Niekro was throwing to Braves catcher Dale Murphy. West will break the mark set by Bill Klem, who worked from 1905-41 and was known for his complete control in making running games. “It ain’t nothin’ till I call it,” he supposedly said. A college quarterback who led Elon to the NAIA championship game in 1973, West became the best-known ump in the bigs for all sorts of reasons. Never shy about speaking his mind -- or singing, earning the nicknames of “Cowboy Joe” and “Country Joe” for his music -- West has drawn plenty of praise and criticism over the decades. At the 2017 All-Star Game, Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz came to the plate, pulled out his phone and had catcher Yadier Molina take a picture of himself with West. Asked why, Cruz said: “He’s a legend, you know?” There are indications this is West’s final season. Maybe he’ll retire in midseason, maybe he’ll finish out the year. Either way, as always, that’ll be his call. DEGROM’S RETURN Mets ace Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start against Colorado after being sidelined since May 9 by tightness in his right side. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner struck out eight and walked none in three hitless innings during an injury rehabilitation outing for the St. Lucie Mets in the Low-A Southeast League last Thursday. The 32-year-old deGrom is 3-2 with a 0.68 ERA in six starts for New York this season with 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings. “We want to see how the game goes,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said Monday. “That’s going to be the feel for the decision on when he’s coming out. So right now, we don’t have any pitch count in mind.” DEVIL RAY DOZEN Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot and Tampa Bay can tie the longest winning streak in franchise history at 12 with a win over Kansas City. The Rays won their 11th straight on Monday, scoring seven times in the 11th inning to beat Toronto. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella. Lefty Rich Hill starts for Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field in the opener of a three-game series against the Royals. FAMILIAR FACES Former high school teammates Jack Flaherty and Lucas Giolito will be on opposing sides when St. Louis visits the White Sox. A Cardinals ace at 25, Flaherty (8-0, 2.53 ERA) pitched with the 26-year-old Giolito (3-4, 4.35 ERA) at Harvard-Westlake High in Los Angeles. Former Dodgers teammates Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke meet when LA opens a series at Houston. Kershaw (6-3, 3.18 ERA) hasn’t faced the Astros in the regular season since 2015, but went 1-0 with a 4.02 ERA vs. Houston over three appearances in a 2017 World Series defeat. Greinke (4-1, 3.77) spent more than three seasons with the Dodgers before leaving as a free agent after 2015. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CALGARY — Marie-Philip Poulin scored short-handed to seal Bauer's 3-2 win Monday over Sonnet to open the Secret Cup women's hockey tournament in Calgary. Rebecca Leslie and defender Erin Ambrose also scored for Bauer. Goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens made 29 saves for the win. Defender Ella Shelton and Natalie Spooner scored for Sonnet. Shea Tiley stopped 35 shots in the loss in a Seven Chiefs Sportsplex devoid of spectators on the Tsuut’ina Nation. Three teams of 20 players in the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's three Canadian hubs of Calgary, Toronto and Montreal are playing for the Secret Cup to be awarded Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome. The women are playing their first meaningful games in over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PWHPA is a movement arising from the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League two years ago. It includes members of the Canadian and U.S. national teams. Their goal is a sustainable league with a living wage and the competitive supports the men's professional leagues have. The PWHPA previously played games in Toronto Jan. 11-12, 2020, as part of the Dream Gap Tour. Of the 28 players invited to try out for Canada's Olympic team starting this summer, 21 are playing in the Secret Cup. Another half dozen have played for Canada on previous Olympic and world championship squads. The cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 women's world hockey championship in Nova Scotia also contributed to a Canadian women's hockey desert in the pandemic. Montreal's Bauer and Calgary's Scotiabank meet Tuesday at the Seven Nations Sportsplex followed by games there Wednesday and Thursday. The teams play each other twice in a round robin with results augmented by a points system. A win is worth two points, an overtime win 1.5, a shootout win one point and .5 for an overtime or shootout loss. A short-handed goal, hat trick, shutout, or scoring five goals or more in a game is each worth one additional point, so Poulin added an extra point to her team's tally in Monday's victory. The two teams with the most points at the end of the round robin Saturday advance to Sunday's final. The round robin games Friday and Saturday, as well as Sunday's final, will be played at the Saddledome. Sportsnet is streaming all games and broadcasting the final three. Poulin intercepted the puck and scored on a short-handed breakaway at 13:24 of the third period for the eventual game-winner. The 30-year-old from Beauceville, Que., is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Canada's captain. With three seconds left in regulation, the puck deflected off Spooner's skate and in for Toronto's Sonnet. Ottawa forward Leslie tipped in a shot from the blue-line at 9:48 for Bauer. Ambrose scored a power-play goal at 6:12 of the second period to pull Bauer even at 1-1. The defender from Keswick, Ont., beat Tiley with a wrist shot far side. Tiley of Owen Sound, Ont., stoned Leslie on a two-on-zero with Bauer teammate Kristin O'Neill midway through the second period. Shelton of Ingersoll, Ont., opened the scoring for Sonnet with a 4-on-4 goal at 12:51 of the first. Desbiens of La Malbaie, Que., got a piece of Shelton's wrist shot, but not enough to prevent the goal. Canada's Olympic team can take three goaltenders to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Desbiens will be one of them alongside Kristen Campbell of Brandon, Man., and Emerance Maschmeyer of Bruderheim, Alta. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, the only player to come off the bench and score 40 points in a game this season, was announced Monday as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. And his closest competition was from a teammate: Utah’s Joe Ingles was second, marking the first time the top two finishers for this award came from the same franchise. It’s the first time a Jazz player has won the award. Clarkson finished with 65 of the 100 first-place votes cast from a global panel of reporters who cover the league and appeared on all but five of the ballots. “I tried to get him the ball as much as possible so he could win sixth man of the year,” Ingles said on TNT, which broadcast the award announcement. “No, I think his impact off the bench is something he’s embraced and taken pride in.” Ingles got 34 of the remaining 35 first-place votes. “Joe is a playmaker. He really runs our second unit,” Clarkson said. New York’s Derrick Rose, the other first-place votegetter, was third, while Dallas teammates Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. were fourth and fifth, respectively. Voters were asked to select their top three picks for the award, in order. Clarkson averaged a career-high 18.4 points this season, coming off the bench in 67 of his 68 appearances. Clarkson reached 40 points twice this season, finishing with 40 against Philadelphia on Feb. 15 and then getting 41 against Golden State on May 10. He started 136 games over his first three seasons, and has started only five games in the four seasons since — and is now flourishing in the reserve role. “I just really accepted it and kept rolling,” Clarkson said. In all, 15 players got at least one first-, second- or third-place vote in this season's sixth man balloting. Last year's winner, Montrezl Harrell — then of the Los Angeles Clippers, now of the Los Angeles Lakers — finished sixth. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — First came the buzz that young star Deshaun Watson was coming for his job in Denver. Then it was veteran Matthew Stafford, then rookie Justin Fields and finally reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Drew Lock ignored it all, something the Broncos' incumbent quarterback swore wasn't all that difficult. He said Monday after the Broncos' first day of OTAs that he was so doggedly determined to round out the rough edges of his game this offseason that he had no time to worry about anything else. He was too focused on his footwork, too swamped with 2020 tape review. He was too busy practicing drop-backs in his basement and ignoring texts from anyone daring to mention the latest report or newest rumor about his job being in jeopardy. "I put every single ounce I had into the offseason,” Lock said. “And being able to do that, gave me zero time to be able to listen to all this stuff that maybe one day I’ll go back and read and laugh about all these things being said by people that ended up being completely wrong.” There's one thing Lock couldn't disregard: the acquisition of veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on the eve of the NFL draft. The two are competing for the starting job, a clash coach Vic Fangio said he expects to last deep into August. “Teddy’s been great. Today was obviously the first time meeting him in person being that we’ve all had to be on Zoom again up until this point,” Lock said. “I feel like we’re going to be able to talk easily out there.” Bridgewater said he sensed Lock’s charisma right away. “Drew is a great guy, man. He walks into the room and his spirit is up,” Bridgewater said. “That’s the type of guy you want to be around. Our personalities will mesh well.” Although Bridgewater is four years older and has 31 more starts that he does, Lock said he sees the two on equal footing. “I feel like we can both bounce things off of each other now where I don’t feel necessarily that I’m the young one," Lock said. That maturity is something Fangio noticed in Lock this spring. “I just think Drew’s got a better understanding of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL,” Fangio said. “His rookie season he missed a lot of time and then he got to play those last five games and had some success. And then last year with the new offense and everything else that was going on with the pandemic, it was hard for him to take the logical next step." As for Bridgewater, he's playing catch-up but can lean on his previous experience in Minnesota with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. “He’s been in the meetings since we’ve signed him. Now he gets his first chance to be on the field and execute what he’s learned in the meetings,” Fangio said. "I’m sure there’s some rust and some uneasiness about exactly what we’re doing, but I’m sure there is a lot of carryover to what he’s done at other places. I thought he had a good first day.” Just 24 hours after his trade from the Carolina Panthers came word that Rodgers might end up in Denver if things can't be patched up between the league's reigning MVP and the Packers. “Honestly man, I just keep my head down and control what I can control,” Bridgewater said. "In this business, you have to wear big-boy (pants), and I wear them. ... It’s a business and I understand the nature of this business.” Fangio doesn't expect to see either Bridgewater or Lock pull away during the three weeks of OTAs followed by a minicamp in mid-June. “Not really. It may create separation in some peoples' minds, but until we get to at least practicing 11-on-11 you need to withhold much judgment,” Fangio said. “Eleven-on-11 and then ultimately, the preseason games will be the true tell.” Quarterback competitions are nothing new in Denver, where the Broncos have cycled through passer after passer since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. “If there’s anyone on the offense, I know what it means to block for multiple quarterbacks," left tackle Garett Bolles said. “You all know how many I’ve blocked for over the past couple of years. ... I’m used to it. I hope we find one soon. I hope Coach finds the guy soon, if it’s Teddy or if it's Drew.” Or maybe even Aaron. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, was "attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him" early Sunday morning.
PARIS — Steven Diez and Carol Zhao won first-round qualifying matches Monday at the French Open on a day of mixed results for Canadian players.Diez, from Toronto, defeated Elliot Benchetrit of Morocco 6-3, 6-1 while Zhao, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Russia's Valeria Savinykh 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., dropped a 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-2 decision to Nikola Milojevic of Serbia and Illya Marchenko of Ukraine defeated Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4.The qualifying draw continues through Friday. The main draw of the Grand Slam tournament is set for May 30-June 13.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2021. The Canadian Press
J. Cole joined the Rwanda Patriots BBC this season, a move that at least one other Basketball Africa League player didn't appreciate.