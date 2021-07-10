Trevor Larnach's RBI single

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trevor Larnach drives a single to right field, scoring Luis Arraez to give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the 6th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories