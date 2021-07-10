Trevor Larnach's RBI single

The Canadian Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday: ___ OUT AT THE PLATE Giants catcher Buster Posey has been put on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left thumb, costing him his starting spot in next week’s All-Star Game. Posey has been out since July 4, when he was hurt by a foul tip. The 34-year-old Posey was chosen for his seventh All-Star team. After opting out of playing last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the former NL MVP has been in top form this season, batting .328