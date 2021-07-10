Trevor Larnach's RBI single
Trevor Larnach drives a single to right field, scoring Luis Arraez to give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the 6th inning
Nikita Kucherov capitalized on his instantly-famous press conference, signing a deal with Bud Light.
Denis Shapovalov's run at Wimbledon has ended, with the Canadian losing in straight sets to top-seed Novak Djokovic.
It's been a tough couple days for Brendan Gallagher.
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse by former agent Warren LeGarie for breach of contract.
Nine years ago, the Raptors pursued Steve Nash but ended up signing Kyle Lowry, now regarded as the franchise's greatest ever player.
George Springer went out of his way to make a young fan's day.
Many fans baselessly speculated Andrei Vasilevskiy wore an oversized chest protector, after he stood close to the camera when shaking hands with Carey Price.
Taylor's contract at ESPN is set to expire before a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The parallels between the 2021 Phoenix Suns and 2019 Toronto Raptors are striking.
Even at 72, coach Gregg Popovich wasn't afraid to sprint with the rest of his coaching staff.
Despite Holiday and Tucker having different defensive assignments, the Suns remained one pick away from getting the matchup they wanted.
The fan was escorted off the tee box by security, but not before he grabbed the club and walked across the tee box like he was going to take a practice swing.
Andrew came just short of the 200 IM world record at the Olympic trials.
Some members of the Tampa Bay Lightning seemed to indicate this was their last stand. Here's why that might not be true.
While diverse representation has made progress over the past year or so, the latest incident with Rachel Nichols shows there is still a ways to go.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona's ejection for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz (2-2) over the wall in right-center for his 10th homer as the Indians got their second straight walk-off win, touching off another wild celebration inside Progressive Field. On Thursday, Franmil Reyes' three-run homer in the n
Lindell Wigginton scored 23 points and added 8 assists to lead the Hamilton Honey Badgers (5-1) to their third straight win against the Guelph Nighthawks (0-4) 85-76 in CEBL action on Friday. Keevan Veinot added a career-high 21 points for Hamilton, now on a five-game winning streak after dropping its season opener. Cat Barber led Guelph with 25 points in their first home game of the season. They remain winless in the 2021 CEBL season. Hamilton got the first basket of the night with Veinot, but
It was at a Las Vegas tournament that Skyy Clark saw his popularity began to rise. The five-star point guard was a high school freshman at the time. Now 17, Skyy is in the spotlight before his high school graduation just like James was.
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday: ___ OUT AT THE PLATE Giants catcher Buster Posey has been put on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left thumb, costing him his starting spot in next week’s All-Star Game. Posey has been out since July 4, when he was hurt by a foul tip. The 34-year-old Posey was chosen for his seventh All-Star team. After opting out of playing last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the former NL MVP has been in top form this season, batting .328
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants catcher Buster Posey was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with a bruised left thumb, costing him his starting spot in next week's All-Star Game. Posey has been out since July 4, when he was hurt by a foul tip. The 34-year-old Posey was chosen for his seventh All-Star team. After opting out of playing last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the former NL MVP has been in top form this season, batting .328 with 12 home runs and a .968 OPS for NL West-leading