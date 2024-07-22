Trevor Keels sets up the nice finish

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
By keeping his head while everyone else lost theirs, Xander Schauffele wraps the best major season of the decade with a win at Troon.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first-ever Yahoo Sports "EA Sports College Football" simulation.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
Martin's Aces teammates shielded her with towels as trainers looked at her.
Even Bronny James thinks that's a rough performance.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus attended opening weekend of Vegas Summer League. Here are some of his observations.