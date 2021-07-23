Trent Grisham's RBI single

The Canadian Press

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Seth Jones has been traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to three people with knowledge of the move. Jones also has agreed to terms on a $76 million, eight-year contract extension that carries an annual salary cap hit of $9.5 million. He had one year left on his current contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade had been agreed to but the call not completed yet. It was not immed