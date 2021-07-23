Trent Grisham's RBI single
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trent Grisham singles to center field, plating Joe Musgrove to extend the Padres lead to 3-0 in the 3rd
Trent Grisham singles to center field, plating Joe Musgrove to extend the Padres lead to 3-0 in the 3rd
The 2021 NHL Draft gets underway on Friday. Follow along for the latest updates.
The Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes made a big splash hours before the 2021 NHL Draft.
The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired a new No. 1 defenseman in Seth Jones.
Cyclist Michael Woods looking to deliver Canada's first medal of the Games.
The Sabres will now have two picks in the first round after finding someone to take polarizing blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen off their hands.
The New York Rangers continued their offseason makeover Friday by trading fourth-leading scorer Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues.
Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine said that his political support for Palestine made it impossible for him to compete against his Israeli opponent.
The former player also claims that he was bullied by teammates and repeatedly targeted with homophobic slurs once details of the alleged assault emerged.
Her caddie called it an easy day on the greens.
The team announced the change with help from Tom Hanks.
While Canadians will be cheering for all athletes sporting the maple leaf in Tokyo, here's a look at a handful who have high expectations to medal at the Games.
Italy's outfits were utterly baffling.
The Shirtless Tongan Flag Bearer had some competition this time in Tokyo.
A pool in Lebanon proved to be inspirational for Canadian swimming veteran Brent Hayden.
Hopkins and other players responded to the NFL's new policies for unvaccinated players.
Jessica Klimkait tries not to get too wrapped up in what her opponents are doing.
One source put forth a humorous analogy on the Big 12's challenge: “It’s like a shopping mall lost their two anchor stores, and the rest of the stores are trying to figure out how to stay open.”
ARLINGTON, Texas — Canada has summoned Orlando City forward Tesho Akindele as an injury replacement at the Gold Cup. The Canadians, who face Costa Rica in Sunday's quarterfinal at AT&T Stadium, were left short up front when Ayo Akinola and Cyle Larin were both injured in a 1-0 loss to the U.S. last Sunday. Akinola, who plays for Toronto FC, is gone for the season after injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. Larin is out for several weeks with a soft tissue leg injury. The Gold Cup
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Seth Jones has been traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to three people with knowledge of the move. Jones also has agreed to terms on a $76 million, eight-year contract extension that carries an annual salary cap hit of $9.5 million. He had one year left on his current contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade had been agreed to but the call not completed yet. It was not immed
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers extended a qualifying offer Friday to center Jarrett Allen, making him a restricted free agent. The team had until Aug. 1 to make the offer to Allen, a 23-year-old acquired last season in a trade from Brooklyn and viewed as one of Cleveland's core pieces. The Cavs can now match any offer given by other teams to Allen, whose size and athleticism at both ends of the floor makes him enticing. General manager Koby Altman has expressed his hope to keep Allen in Clevelan