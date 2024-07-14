Trent Grisham's RBI single
Trent Grisham knocks an RBI single to right-center field, giving the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
For the second year in a row, the tennis titans go head-to-head for the Gentleman's Singles Trophy.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
That's a new one.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Angel Reese's WNBA record streak of consecutive double-doubles ends at 15 in the Chicago Sky's 81–67 loss to the New York Liberty.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.
Just this year, Garcia has been suspended from boxing for a banned substance, expelled from the WBC for racist comments, arrested for vandalism, and sued for defamation.
Basketball legend Jerry West was a regular presence at the NBA Summer League. The league honored him by holding his regular courtside seat.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
The Knicks are getting some help from their star point guard.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
Burroughs played for four MLB teams during his 10-year career after becoming a household name during the 1992 and 1993 Little League World Series.