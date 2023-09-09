Trent Grisham's RBI single

The Daily Beast

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry dramatically upped the ante in his war with the royal family Friday as he upstaged his estranged brother Prince William by making a shock visit to the late Queen Elizabeth’s grave on the one-year anniversary of her death.He was snapped by a member of the public emerging from St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where