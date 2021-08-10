Trent Forrest with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns
Trent Forrest (Utah Jazz) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 08/09/2021
The veteran guard issued a mea culpa after taking heat for his comments about playing for the Raptors.
The Raptors are reportedly listening to offers, but it seems unlikely Pascal Siakam will be on the move.
Doncic earned First Team All-NBA honors for the second consecutive season in 2020-21, qualifying for a starting salary of 30% of the projected $115.7 million salary cap in the 2022-23 season.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has now contracted the coronavirus twice in the past year. He is unvaccinated, and still unsure about a vaccine.
Hockey Canada will hand the keys to Jon Cooper in search of a third consecutive Olympic gold medal.
Asked what he brings to the table, the six-foot-nine 235-pounder replied: "Winning. Just a winning mentality."
Reilly was listed as "limited" at B.C.'s practice Monday with a right elbow injury.
Taking advantage of the new rules which allow NCAA athletes to capitalize on their likeness, the Panthers have signed University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King to an endorsement contract.
There was no shortage of Raptors news to unpack over the weekend.
The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club's mascot.
For all the talk of tightened purse strings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's biggest clubs have had no problem splashing the cash this summer.
Canada has not played at home since Oct. 15, 2019, when it defeated the U.S. 2-0 in CONCACAF Nations League play.
On the heels of a disappointing season, Carter Hart's major payday will have to wait.
Thomas may be feeling attacked by the Saints after a report surfaced that he'd ignored the team's calls during the offseason.
These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.
The Tokyo Games have provided Beijing a preview of hosting an Olympics during a pandemic.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
Though he is open to the Rockies' explanation, Lewis Brinson said he keeps "hearing the N-word" when he watches the incident back on video.
Canada's Rebecca Marino pulled off her biggest win since returning to tennis, upsetting World No. 26 Madison Keys of the United States in straight sets on Monday at the National Bank Open. The 30-year-old Marino -- ranked 220th in the world -- topped the 16th-seeded Keys 6-3, 6-3 in Montreal to reach the second round at the Canadian tournament for the first time in her career. It's just her third career win over a top-30 player and first since 2011 when she beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Desiree Scott reached the zenith of her soccer career at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Now, back in Manitoba's capital city, she intends to celebrate that moment. "This is the pinnacle for me. This is best moment of my life and — I'm going to get emotional — I'm so grateful to be here and to bring this home it means a lot," she said after her arrival home on Monday night, greeted by a throng of family, friends and onlookers at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport. Scott