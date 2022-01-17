Trendsetting DJ 'chucks out the bathroom scales' and embraces her curves

A trendsetting DJ who has "chucked out the bathroom scales" and embraced her curves says her weight gain has given her a "free boob job" taking her from a C cup to a far more fulsome DD to E. An obsessive calorie counter since she was 14, for years London DJ Jodie Weston fought hard to maintain her weight at 9st 6lb which, at 5ft 6in made her a size 8-10. But, while her body mass index (BMI) used to gauge a healthy weight was a commendable 21.2 and well within the NHS 18.5 to 24.9 healthy range, she constantly watched what she ate to maintain it. After a bout of Covid in the spring of 2020, at the start of the pandemic, seemed to knock her metabolism sideways, she stopped obsessing about weight, watched her dress size increase to a large 10 on the bottom and a 12 on top and says she has never been happier.