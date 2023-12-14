Trendon Watford with the And-1!
Trendon Watford with the And-1!, 12/13/2023
White offered no date when asked about the Irishman’s return to the Octagon
Referee Halil Umut Meler was approached on the pitch and hit by the president of MKE Ankaragucu.
John Herdman says he should have stepped down as Canada coach ahead of last year's World Cup in Qatar. Herdman, who announced in late August that he was leaving Canada to take over Toronto FC, says he should have left in the wake of his sister Nicola's suicide in May 2022. Herdman said he was persuaded by others to continue with Canada. The Canadian men, under Herdman, had qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years with a win over Jamaica that March. "It really hurt us … I'v
Roger Goodell stood up for NFL officials when asked about their offsides call against Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
One of golf's most recent cheating controversies involved a golfer at a PGA Tour Canada tournament admitting that he lied on his scorecard.
This season, like most after Tom Brady left New England, has been rough for the Patriots.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said he regretted what he said to Bills quarterback Josh Allen in part because it set a bad example for children.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he didn’t show great sportsmanship Sunday following the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
'The Voice" pares down to five finalists and one elimination was especially shocking.
A skier at Heavenly Resort in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday captured footage of his near-collision with a large black bear that charged in front of him as he descended the slope.
The term ‘journeyman’ in sport can often have pejorative connotations.It’s sometimes attached to an athlete unable to find a long-term home.
Former Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back when talking about the team's culture and the decision-making of head coach Mike Tomlin.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired Craig Berube on Tuesday night, severing ties with the coach who led the team to its only Stanley Cup title. Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Berube's firing hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season. St. Louis is in sixth place in the Central Division, nine points behind division-leading Colorado. The Blues are in 10th place out
The silly-season event dates back to 1995.
"This tailgate really is a dream come true," Guy Fieri tells PEOPLE of his Flavortown Tailgate, the same Super Bowl event that his son Hunter met his fiancée Tara Bernstein at in February
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants made three offers to Shohei Ohtani, including a final proposal that president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi called "very comparable if not identical” to the record $700 million, 10-year contract the Japanese two-way star agreed to with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani spent two hours with the Giants for a ballpark meeting with Zaidi, Greg Johnson, former catcher Buster Posey and new manager Bob Melvin on Dec. 2. Zaidi said San Francisco in
Co-hosts Joe McGrath and Gaz Drinkwater have been discussing a pivotal week for Erik ten Hag's tenure as Manchester United manager on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast. This is not me saying this is what I want to happen - but I think there might come a time, [especially] with Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming in to Old Trafford imminently.
The former NFL stars joked about their infamous tossing of the Lombardi trophy across boats after winning Super Bowl LV
Brandon Aubrey has become the Dallas Cowboys’ weapon, able to change the game with his powerful leg.