Tremont Waters with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs

Tremont Waters (Boston Celtics) with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs, 04/30/2021
With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.
Nick Suzuki scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens, including the game-winner, in a 5-3 win Friday over the visiting Winnipeg Jets.
Roberto Alomar will be placed on MLB's ineligible list after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.
Kyle Trask had a nice final season at Florida.
Yuta Watanabe details how words have impacted him throughout his basketball journey in an essay for The Players' Tribune.
The Kraken can now begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.
Germany used a three-player team in its opening game at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Friday morning after being given late clearance to compete.
Edelman wanted to educate Leonard, because he remembers being "a dumb idiot" about things in the past.
As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for the coronavirus, Robbie Ray took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 13-5 on Friday night. Hernández went 2 for 5, including a sixth-inning shot to centre off Jacob Webb that put Toronto ahead 10-0. Ray (1-1) allowed two runs, five hits and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed just one runner through six innings, on Travis d’Arnaud’s double with one out in the second, then gave up Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the seventh. Alejandro Kirk had his first multihomer game for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette, Kirk and Randal Grichuk all connected off Drew Smyly (0-2), who allowed six runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. Kirk also went deep against Edgar Santana. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit Toronto's sixth homer, a solo shot in the eighth. Bichette hit a two-run homer in the third. Kirk had a fourth-inning two-run drive and Grichuk’s solo shot in the fifth made it 5-0. Kirk drove in two on his second home run in the fifth. Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna had been 0 for 20 against lefties this season before doubling off Ray in the seventh. He had a two-run single during a three-run eighth. George Springer, who signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal this off-season, singled in the first for his first Blue Jays hit and went 1 for 3, walked twice and stole a base. After missing time because of oblique and right quadriceps strains, he was hitless in four at-bats during his first game Wednesday against Washington. SUN SPOT The Blue Jays moved back the starting time of night games at TD Ballpark a half-hour to 7:37 EDT due in part to the sun, which was located just above first-base side roof at the single-deck stadium early on in recent games. Blue Jays 3B Joe Panik lost a high-hop single by Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman in the first inning Wednesday night in the sun. Centre FIELD Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. was in centre so Guillermo Heredia, who started the previous 11 games, could be rested. Manager Brian Snitker said Acuña could get limited time at the position. Blue Jays: Springer was the DH for the second straight game but might get a start in centre soon. TRAINER’S ROOM Braves: Snitker said LHP Max Fried (right hamstring) was feeling great one day after throwing to hitters. Fried could rejoin the rotation next week. … LHP Sean Newcomb (undisclosed) returned from the 10-day IL and gave up two runs, two hits and two walks in two-thirds on an inning. Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (strained right glute) could return next week after missing one start. UP NEXT Braves RHP Charlie Morton (2-1) faces a Toronto bullpen day Saturday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — J.D. Martinez homered twice, raising his major league-leading total to nine, and the Boston Red Sox beat Kohei Arihara and the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Friday night. After Arihara (2-3) walked the game's first two batters, Martinez hit a 79-mph slider into the left-field seats and Xander Bogaerts homered into the Red Sox bullpen in left-centre field. Martinez led off the third with a 440-foot blast to centre off an 80-mph splitter thrown by the Japanese right-hander. It was the 17th career multihomer game for Martinez, and second this season. He hit three homers at Baltimore on April 11. Rafael Devers also went deep for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who in the first four batters matched their combined runs in their previous three games — two of those wins. While the Red Sox were hitting balls over the wall, Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) allowed one run on four singles over six innings with five strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander extended his MLB-longest active homerless streak to 47 2-3 innings. He has faced 196 batters since Austin Meadows homered off him in Tampa Bay last Sept. 12. Arihara had another short outing, allowing six runs on four hits (all homers) with two walks and a hit batsman over 2 2-3 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander, in his first MLB season after six years in Japan, gave up five runs in two innings against the White Sox last Sunday, following consecutive starts when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Brock Holt, who played from the Red Sox from 2013-19 and joined his hometown Rangers this off-season, drove in the only Texas run with two-out single in the second. After Martinez homered for MLB-leading 25th RBI and Bogaerts had a 380-foot flyout to centre to start the third, Devers hit his seventh homer for his 21st RBI. It is the second time in four seasons for Martinez and Devers to both have at least six homers and 20 RBIs by the end of April (also 2018). Only five other times in franchise history have a pair of Red Sox teammates reached those totals before May in the same season. The only Red Sox players with more April home runs, with 10 each, are David Ortiz in 2006 and Hanley Ramírez in 2015. Hyeon-Jong Yang struck out four and allowed only one hit in 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Texas. The 33-year-old from South Korea made his big league debut earlier this week. TRAINER’S ROOM Rangers: DH David Dahl fouled a pitch off his right foot when batting in the sixth. After taking a moment to walk it off, he struck out swinging at a 97 mph fastball. He remained in the game and batted again later. UP NEXT Boston lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 3.52 ERA) tries to become the first American League pitcher to five wins when he starts Saturday night against the Rangers, who went 0-8 on Fridays and Saturdays in April. RHP Jordan Lyles (1-2, 6.75), who has allowed 18 runs in 24 innings, starts for Texas. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers headed into the off-season intent on finding ways to become a little less reliant on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Enter Najee Harris, Matt Freiermuth and Kendrick Green. The AFC North champions used their top picks in the 2021 draft on players they believe can provide the offence with a dash of physicality it lacked while wilting down the stretch last season. Harris was a workhorse at running back during his senior year at Alabama on his way to helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship. Freiermuth is a throwback of sorts, a tight end who is just as comfortable taking on a defensive end as a blocker as he is running by a linebacker in the passing game. And Green gives the Steelers a young prospect at centre following Maurkice Pouncey's surprise retirement in February. The picks are designed to address a running game that finished dead last (32nd) in the NFL in 2020 in both yards and yards per carry. “Obviously, the run game was something that wasn’t so good last year, but us as a team and now that I’m here, we are trying to find ways to work on that and make it be better,” Harris said following a whirlwind tour of the team's practice facility on Friday, less than 24 hours after being taken with the 24th overall pick. “I’m just glad that I am here and I’m a Steeler.” So is Freiermuth. He thought he was getting pranked by one of his Penn State friends when his phone buzzed with Pittsburgh's familiar “412” area code during the second round on Friday night. When Freiermuth picked up, coach Mike Tomlin was on the other end to welcome him to a team that is looking for a versatile weapon after veteran Vance McDonald retired in January. While the call wasn't a joke, it was a bit of a surprise. The Steelers entered the draft seemingly in serious need of help along the offensive line after Pouncey walked away and left guard Matt Feiler and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva hit the open market in free agency. Yet rather than use one of their top two picks to address depth issues on the line, they waited until the third to take Green. An All-Big Ten selection as a senior, the 6-foot-2, 305-pound Green was a three-year starter at Illinois and can play both centre and guard, Harris seems to fit the mould of former Steelers star Le'Veon Bell, who spent the first five years of his career as one of the most versatile running backs in the league before leaving in free agency. Harris had 294 touches (251 rushes, 43 receptions) last fall, scoring 30 total touchdowns in the process. “I liked how (Bell) was lined up wide (in the NFL),” Harris said. “I feel like I can do all of that stuff, if not better. I’m excited to learn more.” So is Freiermuth, who caught 23 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown during his final season at Penn State in 2020. He appeared in just four games for the Nittany Lions before going down with an injury. Freiermuth underwent shoulder surgery but said he is fully healed and he's been cleared for full football activities. The 22-year-old Freiermuth joins a tight end group light on experience outside of veteran Eric Ebron. While Ebron is basically relegated to pass-catching duties, Freiermuth is a little more old school. He served primarily as a blocker as a freshman but still caught eight touchdowns on just 26 receptions. He added seven more scores as a sophomore and chose to play last fall even though he was already considered a coveted draft prospect. It's a decision Freiermuth doesn't regret even with his season cut short due to injury. “I’ve said this multiple times, I owe that university more than it owes me,” Freiermuth said. "I have no regrets about going out there and playing this season and getting hurt ... it’s the first major injury I ever had and hopefully the last one.” The move follows the path the Steelers went down a year ago, when they selected wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round and centred most of their off-season moves on trying to give Roethlisberger plenty of options. The 39-year-old quarterback has opted to return for an 18th season in 2021. Whether it's a swan song remains to be seen, but the 6-foot-5 Freiermuth's arrival does give Roethlisberger another big red zone target. “It’s kind of weird that he’s going to be my quarterback now,” Freiermuth said. "I can’t wait to go out there and catch footballs from him.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Will Graves, The Associated Press
The latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft on Friday night. (all times EDT): ___ 10:53 p.m. Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis was picked in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings with the 86th pick, Davis is the grandson of Hall of Famer Willie Davis. The elder Davis was a defensive end for coach Vince Lombardi’s dynasty in the 1960s. He played on two Super Bowl champions. Two picks later, Ohio State teammate Trey Sermon, a running back, was picked by San Francisco at No. 88. The 49ers traded up to get the fourth Buckeyes player taken during Day 2. Center Josh Myers went to Green Bay at No. 62 and linebacker Pete Werner was selected by New Orleans at No. 60. With Justin Fields going in the first round to Chicago, Ohio State has had at least five players selected in the past eight drafts. ___ 10:30 p.m. The Las Vegas Raiders had two straight picks in the middle of the third round and they went defence with both. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce of Buffalo went with the 79th pick and safety Divine Deablo was taken at No. 80. The 226-pound Deablo was announced as a linebacker and was used in hybrid role by the Hokies. Koonce is the highest drafted player out of Buffalo other than Khalil Mack, who went in the first round, fifth overall, to the Raiders in 2014. ___ 9:50 p.m. After the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers grabbed the first quarterback of Day 2, two more went off the board in the next three picks. With the second pick of the third round, Minnesota took Kellen Mond of Texas A&M, a four-year starter for the Aggies. Next up, Houston, facing uncertainty with Deshaun Watson, took Stanford’s Davis Mills. It was the Texans’ first pick of the draft at No. 67 overall. ___ 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay made Florida Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask the first quarterback taken during the second day of the draft with the final pick of Round 2. Trask is the sixth quarterback taken overall after five went in the first 15 picks Thursday night. He finished fourth in the Heisman voting after a record-breaking season with the Gators and now he’ll compete to be the backup to Tom Brady. ___ 9 p.m. Notre Dame All-America linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was picked with the 52nd overall pick in the second round by Cleveland. The Browns fans in attendance at the draft were pumped to get the Butkus Award winner who had been projected to go in the first round. Owusu-Koramoah is a bit undersized as a linebacker at about 220 pounds, but he could be athletic enough to be used as more of a safety. With the 53rd pick, the Tennessee Titans selected offensive tackle Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State. Radunz’s teammate, quarterback Trey Lance, was the third overall pick on Thursday night. The FCS powerhouse Bison had two players selected before traditional powers such as Oklahoma and Texas A&M had even one. ___ 8:15 p.m. After Alabama became the first school to have eight of the first 38 players selected in the draft, there was a run on offensive tackles. Chicago took Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State at 39; Miami traded up to take Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg at 42; Stanford’s Walker Little went to Jacksonville at 45 and Clemson’s Jackson Carman was taken by Cincinnati at 46. ___ 7:50 p.m. Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was selected at pick No. 37 by Philadelphia and New England traded up with Cincinnati to take Tide defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38. That gave national champion Alabama eight of the first 38 players drafted. With pick No. 39, Chicago took Oklahoma State offensive tackle Tevin Jenkins, who was the first player from a Big 12 school drafted. ___ 7:35 p.m. The second round of the NFL draft began with two more players from the Southeastern Conference being selected. The Jaguars start Day 2 by taking Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and the New York Jets followed that up by taking All-America receiver Elijah Moore from Mississippi. The SEC had 12 players taken in the first round, most by any conference. Denver traded up with Atlanta to take North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, the third runner to come off the board after Najee Harris of Alabama and Travis Etienne from Clemson were selected in the first round. Miami then made Oregon’s Jevon Holland the first safety selected in the draft. ___ 7:18 p.m. For the second straight night, the Jacksonville Jaguars began proceedings in the NFL draft, this time opening the second round by selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell. After doing what everyone projected by taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall, and then adding his college teammate in running back Travis Etienne later in the round, Jacksonville bolstered its secondary with Campbell. His fellow Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes was taken in the opening round by Green Bay. Campbell goes 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, good size for the position. He fared well against some of the best SEC receivers. After 12 SEC players were chosen Thursday, the conference was off to a fast start in Round 2. ___ 6:45 p.m. Maybe known more for brains than brawn, Northwestern showed more than its academics on the first night of the NFL draft. For the first time in school history, the Wildcats had two players selected in the first round as offensive lineman Rashawn Slater was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 13, and cornerback Greg Newsome II went to the Cleveland Browns at 26. Northwestern also ended a long first-round drought. Before Slater’s selection, the previous Wildcat player to be taken in the first round was defensive tackle Luis Castillo in 2005. Newsome was proud to show that Northwestern belongs with some of college football’s big boys. “It says that we are not just an academic institution but we produce players, as well,” said the 20-year-old, who was the fourth cornerback selected. “That is something that we have been trying to tell the world for a while now. People always when they think of Northwestern, they just think of smart athletes who do not have instincts and do not have the ability to play at the next level at a very elite level. “Now recruits will be able to finally realize that they can get a top-10 academic path but also they can get to the NFL at a very elite level.” ___ 6:30 p.m. The NFL draft isn’t only about picking players. Hours before the second round started, Commissioner Roger Goodell helped the Browns break ground for the installation of a new synthetic athletic field in East Cleveland. It’s the 10th field installed in Ohio by the Browns, who launched an initiative to upgrade facilities five years ago. In addition to football, the fields are lined for multiple sports. “It is so important to do things for our kids and to have an opportunity for each of us to help one another and have an impact,” Goodell said at the ceremony, which was attended by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “The Haslam family not only is extraordinary in this community but in the broader community in the NFL. They are about their communities; they give back to their communities; and I know they make a difference so I would like to thank the Haslam family for all that they do.” ___ 5:45 p.m. While Commissioner Roger Goodell was busy announcing the names of players from Alabama (six) and the SEC (12) in the first round of the NFL draft, a bunch of schools that usually provide big-time prospects were blanked. That figures to change mightily with the second and third rounds being conducted Friday night. But so far, the Big 12, which includes such powers as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, has been blanked. Don’t look for anyone from Auburn, Texas A&M or either of the Mississippi schools having gone despite the dozen SEC players selected. Florida State? Nope. Michigan State? Nah. Stanford, UCLA or either Arizona school? Sorry. North Carolina or North Carolina State or Wake Forest or Duke. That entire state went empty in the first round. Yet Northwestern had two players taken, Tulsa had one, and North Dakota State of the FCS saw quarterback Trey Lance taken third overall by San Francisco. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
Josh Myers plays the same position and went to the same college as All-Pro centre Corey Linsley. The Green Bay Packers hope the similarities don't end there. Green Bay continued filling positions of need taking Myers in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night with the 62nd overall pick. The former Ohio State centre is a potential long-term replacement for Linsley, who left the Packers for the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency. Myers said he has watched plenty of film of Linsley and has seen him and spoken to him on several occasions at Ohio State's campus. Now he has a chance to take over for him. “It would mean everything to me, to come in an be able to do that,” Myers said. “He's just such a great player. To follow him up is a big task that I'm excited to get a shot at." The selection of Myers followed the Packers' first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick. Late Friday, the Packers traded up seven spots in the third round to take Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers at No. 85 overall. The Packers sent the Tennessee Titans the No. 92 overall pick as well as a fourth-round selection (No. 135 overall). Depth at cornerback and the offensive line were considered two of the Packers' biggest needs heading into the draft. The Packers also needed to add receivers after not selecting any wideouts in the 2019 or 2020 drafts. Both of the Packers' Friday selections come from athletic families. Rodgers isn't related to disgruntled Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers but is the son of Tee Martin, who quarterbacked Tennessee's 1998 national championship team. Myers' father was an offensive lineman at Kentucky and his mom played basketball at Dayton. Packers director of college scouting Matt Malaspina said Myers could help out at centre or at guard. The offensive line suffered a major hit with the loss of Linsley, a 2014 fifth-round pick from Ohio State. “You’re going to enjoy this kid,” Malaspina said. “He’s got a lot of energy. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s a really good addition to the Packer organization.” Myers, who is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, came to Ohio State as a tackle but moved to centre early in his college career. He was a team captain last season and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy that goes annually to college football's top centre. His father was an offensive lineman at Kentucky and his mom played basketball at Dayton. During Ohio State's run to the College Football Playoff championship game, Myers played through an injury that required surgery. Myers said he hurt his toe in the Big Ten championship game and aggravated the injury in the semifinal victory over Clemson. “I just felt like I owed it to myself and to my teammates, our coaches and everyone at Ohio State to kind of gut it up and play through it, you know, give ourselves a shot at the national championship,” Myers said. “To be honest, I knew there was a chance it could hurt me going into the NFL draft, but it was just one of those things, I felt like I needed to do it whether it hurt me or not because it’s what was best for the team. I definitely plan on bringing that same team-first mentality to Green Bay.” Malaspina said the Packers didn't consider Myers' toe injury a concern. Amari Rodgers, who is 5-9 1/2, caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also has experience as a returner. Green Bay is trying to take the next step after losing in the NFC championship game each of the last two seasons, though the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers has created all sorts of questions about the team’s immediate future. ESPN reported Thursday that Rodgers, who won his third MVP last season, doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said late Thursday night the Packers had no plans to trade Rodgers and added that “I do think he’ll play for us again.” UP NEXT: On the third day of the draft, the Packers will have one fourth-round pick, two fifth-round selections, two sixth-round picks and one last selection in the seventh round. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
The PFF team discusses the Green Bay Packers’ selection of Clemson WR Amari Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Tatum dropped 60, including 10 in overtime.
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys found a replacement at cornerback in the second round of the NFL draft last year after losing a starter in free agency. They might be trying to do it again in 2021. The Cowboys kept the focus on defence with their first three picks Friday night. Dallas took Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph 44th overall in the second round, UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa at No. 75 overall in the third and Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston with the 84th choice. Dallas has one more third-round choice at No. 99 on a busy second day. The pick used on Golston came from Philadelphia in a trade down in the first round on opening night, when the Cowboys dropped two spots to No. 12 to take Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. The Cowboys gave up the most points in franchise history while finishing 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy's debut last year. Now they've used their first four picks on defensive players for the second time since owner and general manager Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989. The other was 2012. Cornerback is arguably the greatest need on a unit full of them. Dallas lost Chidobe Awuzie, a 2017 second-round pick, to Cincinnati in free agency this year after 2015 first-round pick Byron Jones signed an expensive contract with Miami in 2020. After losing Jones, the Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs out of Alabama in the second round last year. Diggs started 11 of 12 games as a rookie, missing four because of a broken foot, and led Dallas with three interceptions. Joseph will have a chance to start alongside Diggs, although holdovers Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis will see playing time as well. Brown has been a starter for the Cowboys, and Lewis has played in the slot and outside. Joseph tied for third in the Southeastern Conference and was 14th nationally with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in Kentucky's 34-7 victory over Tennessee. “I feel like we're fixing to do a lot of damage,” Joseph said when asked about Diggs. “We're both physical against tall receivers, and we're smart. We’re playmakers so we’re just going to put our techniques together and learn from each other.” LSU suspended Joseph for the bowl game during the 2018 season for a violation of team rules. He transferred to Kentucky, sat out 2019 and played the first nine games last year for the Wildcats before opting out of the final two games of the coronavirus-altered season. “I transferred from LSU for more exposure and stuff like that while accepting my consequences," Joseph said. “As far as me sitting out the game, I was apologizing to my teammates for not being there for them. Just having to learn everything and not do it again.” While Odighizuwa is listed as a defensive tackle, his size is more in line with NFL defensive ends at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds. He could end up playing inside and outside under new defensive co-ordinator Dan Quinn. Like Odighizuwa, Golston played all four college seasons. He tied for the Iowa team lead in sacks with 5 1/2 and intercepted a pass. Golston finished his career with 12 sacks. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press