Trees Toppled by Storm Arwen at Scottish Country Park

Parts of the north and east coast of the United Kingdom experienced storm damage overnight from November 26-27, after a rare red weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

Police Scotland warned residents not to travel through areas under threat from Storm Arwen. According to local reports, around 80,000 homes in Scotland were left without power.

The red warning remained in force that morning for coastal eastern Scotland and northeast England, with the public in those areas urged to only travel if “absolutely essential”.

This footage was posted by Ross Largue, who said John Muir Country Park in Dunbar was “completely devastated”. Credit: Ross Largue via Storyful