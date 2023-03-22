Trees Fall on Cars Due to Strong Winds in San Francisco

Storyful

Multiple cars were crushed by falling trees as strong winds lashed San Francisco, California, on March 22.

Video captured by Dominique Frideger shows police and firefighters working to clear the debris from cars and the road.

Fridger told Storyful he witnessed the large tree, shown in the video, fall on the white Chevy Tahoe while he was running along Kezar Drive after work.

“I was very aware of other tress possibly falling on me, and checked to make sure no one was hurt inside the white Chevy Tahoe,” Fridger said.

“No one was inside thankfully, but traffic was severely disrupted.”

The National Weather Service said strong wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph were observed the Bay Area. Credit: Dominique Frideger via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Satellite Shows Latest Storm Hitting Southern California

    Timelapse imagery from a weather satellite captured storms hitting the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, March 21, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA).Two powerful atmospheric rivers brought dangerous, flooding rain and snowfall to parts of California and Nevada on Tuesday, CIRA said.Snow melt and heavy rain combined to trigger flash flooding across California, according to CIRA, prompting multiple evacuations from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The storm also left thousands of residents without power.CIRA also said more storm systems were forecast to develop in the region over the next five days. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful

  • 'I have lost everything,' says father of woman missing after Old Montreal fire

    Last week, An Wu attended a conference in Montreal and decided to stay an extra day to tour the city. Wu rented an Airbnb unit in Old Montreal, and the last time her loved ones heard from her was on Wednesday night, according to her friend, Pantong Yao. "We cannot find her," Yao told CBC News in a video call. And Yao is not alone. Zafar Mahmood, speaking to CBC news from Pakistan, said his daughter, Dania Zafar, is missing as well. "She has been very close to me. For me, this is the end of the w

  • Parts of B.C. in for rude spring awakening with temperature drop, snow

    After a sneak preview of mid-May weather on the weekend and through Wednesday, temperatures in B.C. are set to fall back to Earth, giving residents a false start to the season.

  • A 'hole' 30 times Earth's size has spread across the sun, blasting solar winds that'll hit our planet by end of this week

    A giant coronal hole, spotted Monday, is releasing rapid solar winds expected to reach Earth on Friday, March 24, causing more vibrant aurora borealis.

  • First in a parade of storms set to spring into Ontario and Quebec

    A trifecta of systems impacting Ontario and Quebec over the next week will kick off Wednesday, bringing a mix of spring and wintry conditions

  • Creature of island mythology is real — and a new species, researchers in France say

    Scientists began to take the creature seriously after one was accidentally captured.

  • Fireball explodes over Western Canada creating sonic boom in night, onlookers say

    “It was more like an explosion that lit up the sky.”

  • New species of ‘giant’ spider discovered hiding underground in Australia, experts say

    Photos show the creature’s bright red coloring.

  • This animal was declared extinct in India in 1952. But one was just seen in the wild

    The sighting comes on the heels of a species reintroduction effort spearheaded by the Indian government.

  • Feds warn Ontario they could shut down development near Rouge Park

    VAUGHAN, Ont. — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new study examining the effect of development on biodiversity and species-at-risk in a massive national park could shut down part of Ontario's plan to build housing in the area. Guilbeault says the study will be done as soon as possible on Rouge National Urban Park in the Greater Toronto Area. He says collaboration with Ontario has been impossible on environmental concerns over proposed housing developments. Premier Doug Ford

  • Tidal power developer slams DFO for years of delays, stops application for N.S. project

    The decades-long saga to harness the highest tides in the world to create renewable energy seems to have hit another snag. But the problem is not the powerful currents, it's red tape. The CEO of Sustainable Marine Energy, a company based in Scotland with an office in Dartmouth, says his company is stepping back from its application for a site with the non-profit Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE) near Parrsboro, N.S. "We have notified [the Department of Fisheries and Oceans] that we

  • Chilly start to spring as millions under freeze warnings and watches; more rain, snow to hit California: Live weather updates

    Another storm is here and another is on the way in California, and the beginning of spring will be cooler than usual for much of the country. Updates.

  • Millions of dead fish fill a river in Australia, videos show. What caused the die-off?

    Officials say multiple fish species were swept up in the die-off, contributing to the massive number of dead fish in the river.

  • Southern California Theme Parks Close Due To Storm; 100 mph Winds Recorded Near Magic Mountain

    As the latest in a flood of atmospheric river events hit Souther California today, several local theme parks closed their gates. Magic Mountain shut down for the second time in as many months as winds associated with the current storm blasted a nearby peak with force equivalent to a Cat. 2 hurricane. Magic Mountain Truck […]

  • Nova Scotia amends cap-and-trade rules to deliver $165M in power utility and ratepayer savings

    The Houston government has amended provincial cap-and-trade regulations to exempt Nova Scotia Power and ratepayers from $165 million in pollution payments — the paperwork needed to deliver a promise it announced last year. On Monday, the province said amendments to the cap-and-trade program regulations issued in a March 16 cabinet order effectively wipe 2.6 megatonnes of carbon emissions from Nova Scotia Power's account. That represents emissions from fossil fuels the company was forced to buy a

  • Spring? Video shows snow as far as eye can see in Lake Tahoe area as season changes

    It’s the third snowiest year since 1946.

  • Egyptian startup transforms plastic bags into tiles

    STORY: This Egyptian startup is aiming to turn billions of plastic bags into tilesLocator: Sharqiya, EgyptTileGreen's product could reduce the amount of waste going into the Mediterranean Seaand help bring down emissionsfrom the building sectorPlastic waste is melted and compressed at a factory on the outskirts of CairoThe tiles are used for outdoor paving(Khaled Raafat, TileGreen co-founder)“So far, we have recycled more than five million plastic bags, but this is just the beginning. We aim that by 2025, we will have recycled more than five billion plastic bags. Currently, we have plans to expand in Egypt, and we have plans to expand in some Arab countries. We started working on this with our partners, real estate developers and contracting companies who tried our product and liked it very much and want to spread its usage.”Egypt is one of the worst polluters in the Mediterranean regionNearly 82,000 tons of plastic waste enter the sea each yearThat’s according to a 2020 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature

  • In the face of spring flooding, Valley farmers can either act like heroes or villains | Opinion

    By The Fresno Bee Editorial Board: Sending floodwaters into rural towns to spare crops could lead to drowning.

  • Drought in Spain's northeast empties reservoirs

    VILANOVA DE SAU, Spain (AP) — The medieval church of Sant Romà disappeared from view in the 1960s, when the town of Vilanova de Sau, an hour north of Barcelona, was flooded to create a reservoir. In the past three decades, its spectral belltower has broken the surface several times, serving as a punctual reminder of Spain’s fragile water resources. But today the church’s tower, its nave and the building’s foundations are all exposed. The bare, steep ridges of the Sau reservoir show how far its l

  • Whale With Deformed Spine Spotted Off Spanish Coast

    A fin whale with a deformed spine was seen off the coast of Cullera in eastern Spain, the country’s Guardia Civil said on March 6.Oceanografic Valencia, a local aquarium, said the Guardia Civil and aquarium staff were mobilized on March 4 after receiving a report that the whale was entangled in a drift net.Biologists and veterinarians determined that the 40-tonne male whale, measuring around 17 meters long, was not entangled but did have “a serious deviation” in its spine, Oceanografic Valencia said, according to a machine translation. The cause of the scoliosis was unknown, the aquarium said.After a few hours, the whale headed back out to sea, Oceanografic Valencia said. It said on March 6 that the whale could reappear near the coast due to its condition.Drone footage released by Guardia Civil shows the whale. Credit: Guardia Civil via Storyful