Trees Fall on Cars Due to Strong Winds in San Francisco

Multiple cars were crushed by falling trees as strong winds lashed San Francisco, California, on March 22.

Video captured by Dominique Frideger shows police and firefighters working to clear the debris from cars and the road.

Fridger told Storyful he witnessed the large tree, shown in the video, fall on the white Chevy Tahoe while he was running along Kezar Drive after work.

“I was very aware of other tress possibly falling on me, and checked to make sure no one was hurt inside the white Chevy Tahoe,” Fridger said.

“No one was inside thankfully, but traffic was severely disrupted.”

The National Weather Service said strong wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph were observed the Bay Area. Credit: Dominique Frideger via Storyful