Trees Downed in Washington Following Severe Storm

An intense thunderstorm downed trees across Washington on Saturday, July 29.

The National Weather Service issued multiple severe thunderstorm and special marine warnings for the DC area, warning of winds of up to 84 mph.

DC Fire & EMS reported “317 storm related incidents between 5 PM and 8:45 PM” local time on Saturday.

Video filmed by local resident Josh Stanton shows downed trees on Massachusetts Ave NW following the storm. Credit: Josh Stanton via Storyful

