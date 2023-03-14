Trees Bend Along Berkshires Road Amid Nor'easter Storm

Snow accumulated on trees along a roadway in western Massachusetts on Tuesday, March 14, as a nor’easter was forecast to affect the region into Wednesday.

This footage was captured by storm chaser Marcel Ligabo, who said he captured it in Lee, Berkshire County, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, travel would be “dangerous to impossible” throughout the storm, and “many power outages” were reported by Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Marcel Ligabo via Storyful