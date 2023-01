Tree Ripped From Front Yard During Sacramento Storms

Powerful winds ripped down trees and caused power outages across Sacramento, California, on Sunday, January 8.

Video shared to Twitter by Rose Cabral shows a large tree leaning on a property with a grass lawn hanging from its roots.

The National Weather Service said a storm brought gusts up to 60 mph over the Southern Sacramento Valley on Sunday. Credit: Rose Cabral via Storyful