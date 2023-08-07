Tree Limbs Snap as Severe Storms Lash Tennessee

The National Weather Service (NWS) placed millions of Americans under severe weather warnings on Monday, August 7, as excessive rainfall, high winds, hail, and flooding threatened eastern states.

Landon Lindsey said they filmed this footage at 2:23 pm Monday afternoon from their home in Maryville in eastern Tennessee, which was under a tornado watch.

Parts of Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, West Virginia, and North Carolina were under a tornado watch on Monday afternoon. Credit: Landon Lindsey via Storyful