Tree down on Clinton house
Tree down on Clinton house
Thousands of Israelis marched on Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem and blocked highways in Tel Aviv on Sunday night as tensions reached boiling point over the prime minister's deeply unpopular legal reforms. As demonstrators protested against Mr Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, video footage appeared to show some protesters in Jerusalem breaking through a security barrier near Mr Netanyahu's residence. But Israeli police later denied reports that there had been a security breach. Police sprayed
Paula Gallant has never had any trouble keeping busy. It's just who she is, says her husband Ernest. For years she owned a successful bakery business that she ran out of her home near Wellington, P.E.I., making rolls and biscuits day-to-day and thousands of meat pies during the holiday season. But that came to an end in 2011, after her doctor told her she had Stage 4 breast cancer. Forced to close her business, she said keeping busy is now more important than ever. Gallant has found a way to do
As the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump over "hush money" scandal looms, TV host Jon Stewart shared his thoughts.
Norway, Denmark, and Finland operate the top-tier F-35 fighter jets, while Sweden has its own Gripen E planes.
The previously pro-Donald Trump tabloid offered some harsh truths for supporters of the former president.
New York has been in a strange fever this past week, awaiting the imminent arrest of former president Trump. Or at least we were told that it was imminent. Trump himself told his followers that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday. But Tuesday came and went and no arrest happened. The media was camped outside the state courthouse downtown, and on a street parallel to Trump Tower row upon row of police cars and security service vehicles loitered, waiting.
A North Korean defector who sought refuge in the US said she was "embarrassed" to study human rights in America because it had become synonymous with socialism in universities.
"It's hard to not be angry about people that try and distract from the real things ... with weaponized nonsense," Stewart tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria
The former Republican Party boss bluntly summed up the modern GOP "in a nutshell."
Trump's visit to Waco falls during the 30-year anniversary of the two-month standoff between federal agents and the Branch Davidian sect.
The City of Mississauga rejected applications for two residential towers in Port Credit steps from two major transit stations this month, saying the buildings proposed were too tall. But the province of Ontario says the city can no longer make this type of decision due to municipal planning changes the province brought into play in late 2022. In November, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing approved a Peel Region official plan, which a ministry spokesperson told CBC Toronto "removed th
The Saskatchewan Liberal Party has passed a motion to change the party's name. Eighty-five percent of Saskatchewan Liberal Party constituents voted to change their party's name at its Annual General Meeting on Saturday. The Saskatchewan Liberal Party leader Jeff Walters says changing its name is a step in the full rebranding of the political party. "The idea is to really reconnect with the public here," Walters said. "It's no secret that we haven't exactly been the most successful of political p
Adult actress Alana Evans was invited to join Stormy Daniels and Trump in his extramarital tryst back in 2006. Her life was never the same
As President Xi Jinping left Moscow last week, he declared China and Russia are ready to “stand guard” over a new world order.
At 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, two buses from New York City arrived at a gas station in Plattsburgh, N.Y., where groups of migrants carrying luggage and determined to cross into Canada disembarked with no knowledge of the closure of Roxham Road. Their faces were stunned as two taxi drivers, who had shown up only to give them the news, told them they could not drive them there. They were four hours too late. They had boarded the buses unaware that by the time they arrived in the town of Plattsbur
The mood at SNP meetings must be pretty low just now. Even so, I’d love to have been a fly on the wall during the brainstorming session for Humza Yousaf’s latest photo op.
"Many have desired turning China against the Soviet Union and Russia, and vice versa," Putin said in televised remarks on Sunday.
The Ministry of Defence has been accused of “wasteful procurement” after five helicopters worth more than £35 million were mothballed before flying a single minute.
The Kremlin-installed head of Crimea has created his own mercenary unit inspired by the Wagner Group.
All of the Pacific Northwest congressional delegation urged Biden to make it a priority in his Canadian visit last week.