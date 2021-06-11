Tree Catches Fire After Lightning Storm Hits Central North Carolina

A tree caught fire at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, after an intense storm hit the area on June 10.

Footage uploaded by the resort shows the smouldering tree with some flames flickering inside the trunk.

According to the resort “an afternoon storm rolled through Pinehurst…this one, though, left behind a reminder to always be wary of lightning and to not seek shelter under trees”.

The National Weather Service warned locals in the area of potential flooding, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning. Credit: Pinehurst Resort via Storyful