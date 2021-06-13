Tree Burns After Lightning Strike in Georgia Storm

A tree caught fire after being struck by lightning during a storm in Peachtree City, Georgia, on June 12, as the National Weather Service warned of multiple storms across the state.

A local meteorologist said a “strong storm” was heading towards Peachtree City and that heavy rain, lightning, and gusts up to 40 mph were possible.

Footage shared on Twitter by Scott Embry shows a burning tree. Embry said the tree was struck by lightning. Credit: Scott Embry via Storyful