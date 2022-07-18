Treatment offers changes for blood cancers
Ten percent of all diagnosed cancers in the United States are blood cancers and they can be deadly. There are exciting new treatments and research happening in Baltimore that are giving patients hope. Cutting-edge technology in cancer treatment will treat many types of cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Traditional treatments include chemotherapy, radiation, and stem cell therapy, but what if those treatments don't work? Now there is an immunotherapy for aggressive blood cancers that is seeing remarkable results.