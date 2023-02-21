Treasurer Dereck Davis elected to full term
A joint session of the Maryland General Assembly elected Dereck Davis as state treasurer. Davis was first elected in 2021 when Nancy Kopp retired. He was elected Tuesday morning to serve a full four-year term. Davis said it is with a great deal of pride, humility and a spirit of thanksgiving that he stands before members as the state's 24th treasurer. Davis promised to be a guardian of taxpayer's dollars by being socially responsible and fiscally prudent. His priorities include increasing minority business enterprise participation.