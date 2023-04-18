Treasure Coast honors scholar athletes
The Treasure Coast Sports Commission honors the top student athletes from around the area for their work on and off the field of play.
The Treasure Coast Sports Commission honors the top student athletes from around the area for their work on and off the field of play.
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
The Bruins may be facing their first real bit of adversity this season, hours ahead of their opening game in the playoffs.
The long, arduous march to the Stanley Cup Finals is about to begin, and some challengers are better equipped for the task than others.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames are on the hunt for a new general manager after it was announced on Monday that Brad Treliving had left the team after nine seasons. “The Calgary Flames and Brad Treliving have mutually agreed to part ways. Brad's contract expires on June 30 and he will not return as the Flames general manager for next season,” said John Bean, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO, at Monday's press conference. “On behalf of the Flames ownership, management,
The NHL legend can now consider himself an accomplished long-distance runner after completing the 127th Boston Marathon.
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
Kevin Koe pulled it off again. The Canadian skip came from behind for a 5-4 win over Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland on Sunday in Toronto to win the Players' Championship — his fifth Grand Slam of Curling title as a skip. The 48-year-old Koe was losing 4-2 in the eighth end with one shot to go at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, but he pulled off a triple takeout for the thrilling comeback victory. Koe's Calgary rink features lead Karrick Martin, second Brad Thiessen and third Tyler Tardi. WATCH l
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks expect to make changes this summer, says general manager Patrik Allvin. And he's tasked players with figuring out how they can help improve the team going forward. “I’m excited by the response from the players," Allvin said in a season-ending press conference Monday. "But I’m sure we’ve got to continue to work with the players … and see where we are.” The Canucks are coming off a tumultuous season both on and off the ice. Vancouver got off to a disastrous start,
Curling Canada announced significant changes to some of its major events on Monday. The four-player Olympic trials for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, an eight-team event, will open with a round-robin draw, with the top three teams making the playoffs. The second and third-place teams will then meet in the semifinal while the first-place team advances directly to the final, where the two remaining teams will face off in a best-of-three for the first time ever. Curling Canada is also making change
It's ideal to be firing on all cylinders entering the NHL playoffs, but it doesn't always matter once the puck drops on the postseason.
Spieth missed two excellent chances to successfully defend a title for the first time in his career.
Mahomes didn’t mince words in analyzing the deal received by the quarterback of the team he beat in the Super Bowl: “He deserves it.”
With less than two weeks remaining until the start of the 2023 NFL draft, uncertainty reigns – beginning with the mystery surrounding the No. 1 pick.
Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
Russia and Belarus won’t be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continues, the group’s president said Sunday. With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president, Luc Tardif, said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March. “I hope Russia and Belarus will come back as soon as possible, because it will mean the war is over,” Tardif said during a news conference held on the final day of the women’s world hockey championships being held in the Toronto suburbs.
The Tampa Bay Rays' rampage is over. Reality will finally settle over the American League East, and it's going to be a wild ride.
Mets rookie Brett Baty is a hot waiver add, but he isn't the only emerging player worth a look. Dalton Del Don examines six pickups to consider.
Pete Carroll and John Schneider have drafted talent through red flags before, and at the same position of defensive line.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving have agreed to part ways after he held that job for nearly a decade. The team announced the move Monday as mutual, along with assistant Don Maloney's promotion to president of hockey operations and interim GM. A search will begin immediately for a full-time replacement for Treliving. The Flames missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. They qualified for the postseason five times during Treliving’s nine-y
The volunteer was bleeding from the head after the impact, but luckily a physician from Indiana was just feet away.