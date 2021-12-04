Treasure Coast falls to Apopka, 21-0 in semis

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 28 points, including a jumper with 42 seconds remaining that gave Philadelphia its first lead of the second half, and the 76ers took a 98-96 comeback win over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Embiid snapped a 96-all tie with the 13-foot jumper. Seth Curry then stole a pass from John Collins. Danilo Gallinari missed a potential winning 3-pointer as time expired. Embiid added 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, which has won each of its first two games