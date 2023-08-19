Trea Turner's go-ahead HR (13)
Trea Turner smokes a ball to the left-field corner for a solo home run, giving the Phillies their first lead of the game in the top of the 8th inning
Trea Turner smokes a ball to the left-field corner for a solo home run, giving the Phillies their first lead of the game in the top of the 8th inning
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore's giant gaffe on the base paths turned a single into an out.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
He was named MVP of the World Series after the Angels beat the Giants in seven games.
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
Jess Carter is not nervous about facing Spain in England’s first World Cup final appearance since 1966.
Tom and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy, grew up in a competitive household
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a number of solo outings this month, so when can we expect to see them make a joint public appearance?
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts. The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia. “It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team," Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.” It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their c
American Coco Gauff beats world number one Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller to reach the Cincinnati Open final.
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
Former NFL QB and current UAB head coach Trent Dilfer addressed how to improve a running back’s longevity.
While speaking at a kids camp, Tee Morant said no one is to blame for son Ja Morant's current predicament except himself.
Bo Nickal does not rate Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling very highly.
The last time Joe Lauzon competed was a 2019 win in Boston. Friday, he revealed he was denied a potential retirement bout at UFC 292.
New Orleans Saints TE Jimmy Graham was arrested in the Los Angeles area Friday evening after experiencing a "medical episode," the team announced.
SURREY, B.C. — A video of a fourth-quarter touchdown throw from ex-B.C. Lion Nathan Rourke went viral on social media last week in his first pre-season game for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. In the video, the 25-year-old Victoria native evades three tacklers before a Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman grabs hold of Rourke by the waist. As he was being pulled down, Rourke managed to throw a 21-yard pass to Qadree Ollison to seal the 28-23 win. He ran in a four-yard TD just a few minutes earlier —