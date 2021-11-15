Tre Mann with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets
Tre Mann (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets, 11/14/2021
Washington had been a disappointment all season, until Sunday.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder whether Travis Green has reached the end of the line in Vancouver after the Canucks' nightmare start to the season.
You would think a game featuring two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks would be fascinating. You would be wrong.
A week after letting down fantasy and elimination-pool players, the Cowboys and Bills flexed muscle. Scott Pianowski runs down the fantasy winners and losers for Week 10.
Ending a turbulent weekend with a stunning victory, Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight.
Pete Carroll couldn't locate his challenge flag late in the first half, so he just threw whatever he could get his hands on.
Bella Bixby's dad committed suicide last week, something she said she couldn't hold in anymore after they were eliminated from the NWSL playoffs on Sunday afternoon.
Faced with a decision against the Eagles on Sunday, Bridgewater chose business. His own.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 11 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella's criticism of the game's best player and how he might have reacted to one of his players receiving the same feedback.
Jones was brilliant as New England humiliated Cleveland, and his play has to make you wonder how he was the fifth quarterback taken last spring.
Peng reportedly hasn't been seen publicly since making the accusation, and references to her allegation on Chinese social media have been censored.
Fingers aren't supposed to point this way.
The season of referees making questionable calls continues.
Pascal Siakam is excited to be back to full speed.
The Carolina Hurricanes paused their beef with the Montreal Canadiens for a good cause.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — When Justin Herbert and rookie head coach Brandon Staley won four of their first five games together, the Los Angeles Chargers appeared to be at the start of something special. They've taken three defeats in their ensuing four games instead. The midseason skid culminated with a 27-20 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in which both the offense and defense were respectable, but not impressive in any aspect — and not nearly good enough to win. Despite blowing a t
Bo Nix injured his ankle during Auburn’s loss to Mississippi State on Saturday.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Maybe the Arizona Cardinals need Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins after all. The Cardinals' second go-round without their two main playmakers on the field didn't go nearly as well as the first. The Carolina Panthers whipped the short-handed Cardinals 34-10 on Sunday, building a 23-0 halftime lead before cruising to the easy win. Arizona (8-2) still looks like one of the NFL's top teams, but there's little doubt the Murray-Hopkins combo has to stay healthy in the season's s
OTTAWA — A mid-November game won’t likely stand out for too many players, but for Dan Vladar this will be one to remember. The Calgary Flames netminder made 27 saves to post his first career shutout in a 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Vladar was making just his ninth career start as the Flames work their way through a seven-game road trip. “From the get-go, we were just the better team,” said Vladar. “More focused and the guys played great in front of me. I had no rebounds. So, easy