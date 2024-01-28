Tre Jones sets up the nice finish
KC beat writer Jesse Newell is 11-8 against the spread for Chiefs games this year. Here’s his pick for the KC-Baltimore AFC Championship matchup.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Matthieu Pavon.
The Lions are one of four teams that never appeared in a Super Bowl. But the 49ers have a drought they want to end, too, and the No.1 seed could help
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
A Baltimore Ravens fan crafted a customized rug featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson was impressed with the rug and had to have it.
Bears OC Shane Waldron has started filling out his offensive staff. First up: Kerry Joseph has been hired as QBs coach.
Aged 43, Rohan Bopanna became the oldest male player in the Open era to ever win a grand slam title on Saturday when he and his partner, Matthew Ebden, won the Australian Open men’s doubles tournament.
Mahomes' father called the singer "down to earth" in an interview on Thursday
EXCLUSIVE: Slammed by allegations of rape, defecation, sex trafficking and more, Vince McMahon is out at WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings. “I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon said this …
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has upset Novak Djokovic to reach the Australian Open men's final, ending the 10-time champion's career unbeaten streak in semifinals at Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory Friday that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. On his second match point, 55 minutes later, he made no mistake and com
NEW YORK — As Knicks president Leon Rose, senior vice president Gersson Rosas, and senior basketball advisor William Wesley watched their team romp over the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, a sellout arena collectively came to the same conclusion. Damn. That OG Anunoby trade worked out pretty well. Less than a month ago, the Knicks were in freefall ...
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
The Cognizant (formerly Honda) Classic has not featured a golfer ranked among the top two in nearly a decade.
The NFL player said there's only one thing that matters to him and Taylor Swift.
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
The Colorado Avalanche signed Zach Parise to a contract for the rest of the season, giving the Stanley Cup contenders some added depth and experience. General manager Chris MacFarland announced the deal Friday night. It's worth a pro-rated $825,000. “We are excited to add Zach to our group," MacFarland said in a statement. “Over his impressive NHL career, Zach has always been a highly competitive and driven forward who is hard to play against. We look forward to adding his veteran presence to ou
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers weathered Devin Booker's early scoring flurry Friday night. Then they stormed back late and stunned the Phoenix Suns. Obi Toppin broke a tie with a putback with 3.4 seconds left, capping a 17-point comeback with a 133-131 victory and spoiling Booker's 62-point masterpiece. “Great player,” Toppin said after finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds when asked about Booker. “But that fourth quarter, we decided to hit and send another defender to get the ball o
"So ... way to go," Chieng jokes The post ‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent Ronny Chieng Ribs Jon Stewart Return: ‘Took More Than a Calendar Year’ to Pick the Last Guy | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
When was the last time you saw 11 drivers fighting for the lead on the last lap? That's exactly the sort of action provided by this year's first MX-5 Cup race at Daytona.
EDMONTON — It was a classic case of not asking how, but how many? Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and backup goalie Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for the shutout as the Edmonton Oilers kept their spectacular streak alive with a 3-0 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Zach Hyman also scored while Leon Draisaitl had three assists for the Oilers (28-15-1) who have now won 15 games in a row, becoming just the fifth team in NHL history to meet the mark. The record is 17 w