Tre Jones sets up the nice finish

Ivica Zubac throws it down!, 10/29/2023
Devin Vassell finishes through contact, 10/29/2023
Mr Johnson, who is white, has publicly described his relationship with Michael, who is Black, in the context of race
Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury in Round 4 – and turned the combat sports world on its head.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
The retired tennis star released a statement about his wife's health via the ATP Tour on Sunday
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
One driver dead, another injured in ‘on-track incident’ at Daytona International Speedway
The Oiler and Flames went very different directions, but both drew inspiration from the Battle of Alberta as they descended upon Commonwealth Stadium.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more
Making a three-wide move from the outside, Perez had a chance to take the lead from fifth. He instead found himself flying through the air.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn't spend any of his NFL salary and lives off endorsements, but he's still made a few big purchases since going pro.
Which stars were seen at Globe Life Field during Game 2 of the World Series?
The top five stayed the same in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll with Georgia remaining at No.1 but Oregon made a big move inside the top 10.
The former Raptors coach was let go by the organization after a controversial end to the 2022-23 season.
Conor McGregor was as fired up as ever when he vented frustrations with inactivity and shed light on his UFC return timeline and opponent.
Joe Ogilvie wants the PGA Tour membership to understand the unique position they are in.
Golfweek caught up with the opinionated funnyman to discuss the state of pro golf.