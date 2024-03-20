Tre Jones with the nice feed

Associated Press

If Christian Horner had his way, this messy saga over an allegation of misconduct made against him by an employee would be forgotten by now. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have gone 1-2 the first two races for Red Bull, and Horner, alongside his former pop star wife, has celebrated as Verstappen won for the 18th and 19th time in the last 20 races. Enough is enough about the personal stuff, Horner complained after the second Red Bull rout: “I think it is time now to draw a line under it.”