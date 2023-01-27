Tre Jones with an assist vs the LA Clippers
Tre Jones (San Antonio Spurs) with an assist vs the LA Clippers, 01/26/2023
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves
Bobby McMann has made the most of his opportunity since being called up from the Marlies to play on Toronto’s third line alongside Pierre Engvall and David Kampf. The 26-year-old's speed and size have stood out in the five Maple Leafs games he's dressed for in January, leading some to suggest Sheldon Keefe should consider McMann playoff ready.
BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night. David Pastrnak had his team-leading 36th goal, Nick Foligno also scored and Brad Marchand had two assists to help Boston get its fifth straight win and beat San Jose for the 11th straight time. Ullmark improved to 25-2-1 on the season. He had a relatively easy game before leaving 8:01 into the perio
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left
Darryl Watts thought she'd retired from hockey after a stellar NCCA career. The 23-year-old from Toronto was accepted into the University of Wisconsin's masters commercial real-estate program last fall after a summer internship in that field. But a week before returning to her alma mater in Madison, Watts did what people her age often do which is change her mind about what she wanted to do with her life. "I backed out seven days before. My dad was so upset," Watts told The Canadian Press on Wedn
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.” The police said they were called t
MONTREAL — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting "really close to the end." In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Bettman said that the investigation was "not a race" and that the goal was to "get it right." "Doing an investigation of this nature, getting access to information and people, isn't someth
MILAN (AP) — Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics might be moved to the Turin oval or a temporary facility elsewhere after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné. Costs for the roof were initially slated at 50 million euros ($54 million), according to a project announced in November. But there were concerns that actual costs could rise by at least 50%. “The IOC said the investment was underestimated and not sustainable for the area
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid a nightmarish season off the ice, Kris Letang has been searching for joy. A sense of normalcy. He found a little of both Tuesday night. The veteran Pittsburgh defenseman scored twice in his return from a lower-body injury, the second with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Penguins a 7-6 victory over Florida. “I was just happy to be out there,” Letang said. "Be in the atmosphere of the team.” Letang's 17th season with Pittsburgh has been pockmarked by health issues an
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sitting glumly at a table inside the Bills' practice facility on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen had difficulty coming to grips with how much his team accomplished and overcame, only to wind up no closer to the Super Bowl. More troubling for Allen and the Bills — a day after they were throttled 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs — is the prospect that they took a step back. “Recency bias from this last game, I know everybody’s going t
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team's recent slow starts. He didn't have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak. Vegas went back into first place alone in the Pacific Division 60 points, one point ahead of Seattle. “I thought we as a team were really good," Cotter said. “We had a lot of energy off the st
MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA. “Growing up, I was trying to be the best role model I can be for her,” he told The Canadian Press. “All the experiences I went through, I just help her so that she could be better, so that her experiences
TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'
CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. With the score tied at 79 going into the fourth quarter, the Clippers scored the first six points and pulled away to build their largest lead at 110-95 with two minutes to play. Powell scored 11 in the quarter, including nine in the first part of it. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 29 points and
SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand had his first multigoal game of the season to lead the Seattle Kraken past the Vancouver Canucks 6-1 on Wednesday night for their first win in franchise history over their Pacific Northwest rivals. Seattle picked up its 28th victory and 61st point in its 47th game of the season, surpassing the win and point totals from the Kraken’s expansion season last year when they managed just 27 victories and 60 points. And they did it in convincing fashion, thumping the Ca
The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.
On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles discusses how long road trips can help build team chemistry. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.